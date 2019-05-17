Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Course Preview with Henrique Avancini - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
May 17, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ric McLaughlin follows Henrique Avancini around the already controversial XC course which has seen many of the more technical sections smoothed out or removed entirely.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
108442 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
81418 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
59623 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56270 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
55311 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
41532 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
33797 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Keep Up With Emily Batty in Arizona
33132 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
Junk2016
(27 mins ago)
PB, you uploaded the wrong video. This is just them riding the service road, not the actual race track...
[Reply]
+ 2
wang-chung
(18 mins ago)
Langvad should crush it here.
[Reply]
+ 2
number44
(36 mins ago)
youtu.be/6r3apbEsasU
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(23 mins ago)
Pretty disappointing course.
[Reply]
+ 2
WestwardHo
(24 mins ago)
You know it's a gnarly track when you can go 2 wide and have a nice chat.
[Reply]
+ 1
Mtbkun
(0 mins ago)
Feels like something from I only ride park.
[Reply]
+ 1
dtimms
(4 mins ago)
I think this is what Levy meant by "Downcountry"!
[Reply]
+ 1
iangillies
(10 mins ago)
Full face helmet and enduro bike for this course.
[Reply]
+ 1
Santamtnbiker
(2 mins ago)
Totally. Don’t forget the elbow pads.
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(27 mins ago)
Roadies would destroy this field!
[Reply]
+ 1
MMOF
(6 mins ago)
Naaahhh, if you look at the youtube from
@number44
, the roadie didn't really feel comfortable braking on the gravel. Van Der Poel and clan should bring their cyclocross bikes and show hos smooth this track is....
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024659
Mobile Version of Website
11 Comments
Post a Comment