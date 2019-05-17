VIDEOS

Video: Course Preview with Henrique Avancini - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 17, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ric McLaughlin follows Henrique Avancini around the already controversial XC course which has seen many of the more technical sections smoothed out or removed entirely.

11 Comments

  • + 7
 PB, you uploaded the wrong video. This is just them riding the service road, not the actual race track...
  • + 2
 Langvad should crush it here.
  • + 2
 Pretty disappointing course.
  • + 2
 You know it's a gnarly track when you can go 2 wide and have a nice chat.
  • + 1
 Feels like something from I only ride park.
  • + 1
 I think this is what Levy meant by "Downcountry"!
  • + 1
 Full face helmet and enduro bike for this course.
  • + 1
 Totally. Don’t forget the elbow pads.
  • + 1
 Roadies would destroy this field!
  • + 1
 Naaahhh, if you look at the youtube from @number44, the roadie didn't really feel comfortable braking on the gravel. Van Der Poel and clan should bring their cyclocross bikes and show hos smooth this track is....

