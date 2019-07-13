Video: Course Preview with Jordan Sarrou - Les Gets Cup XC 2019

Jul 13, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jordan Sarrou takes you around the dusty Les Gets course.

Video: Red Bull

Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Les Gets World Cup Xc 2019 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
87456 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59614 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
58864 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
57806 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
57443 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
50112 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
50083 views
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
48800 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026820
Mobile Version of Website