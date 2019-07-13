Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Course Preview with Jordan Sarrou - Les Gets Cup XC 2019
Jul 13, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Jordan Sarrou takes you around the dusty Les Gets course.
Video: Red Bull
Regions in Article
Les Gets
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2019
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
87456 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59614 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
58864 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
57806 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
57443 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
50112 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
50083 views
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
48800 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026820
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment