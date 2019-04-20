Pinkbike.com
Video: Course Preview with Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Holl - iXS European Downhill Cup Rd1 Maribor
Apr 20, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Holl take you down the track in Maribor, Slovenia. This will be the host for next weekend's World Cup round.
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
downtimepodcast
(14 mins ago)
The track looks sick, and I hope that we get more track previews from Tahnée, great work!
[Reply]
+ 1
BartDM
(17 mins ago)
Vali is so fast.... did she know it wasn't a final run?
[Reply]
+ 1
JasonALap
(27 mins ago)
Great job on the commentary Tahnee! Maribor looks like a proper track!
[Reply]
+ 1
danncam
(3 mins ago)
That was a joy to watch
[Reply]
