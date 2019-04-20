VIDEOS

Video: Course Preview with Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Holl - iXS European Downhill Cup Rd1 Maribor

Apr 20, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Holl take you down the track in Maribor, Slovenia. This will be the host for next weekend's World Cup round.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 The track looks sick, and I hope that we get more track previews from Tahnée, great work!
  • + 1
 Vali is so fast.... did she know it wasn't a final run?
  • + 1
 Great job on the commentary Tahnee! Maribor looks like a proper track!
  • + 1
 That was a joy to watch

