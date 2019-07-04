Video: Course Preview with Tracy Moseley & Anne Caroline Chausson - EWS Les Orres 2019

Jul 4, 2019
by Enduro World Series  

It’s the fifth round of the Enduro World Series, and there’s eight huge race stages coming up in Les Orres this weekend. This week's guest stars are two absolute legends of the sport - Tracy Moseley and Anne Caroline Chausson - who join Ric McLaughlin to school him in the art of classic French enduro tracks.

 I must admit that I’m not very into Enduro world so maybe it’s just a question of ignorance, but it’s been a while since I have this thought.
They use downhill tires, they can practice the stages days before the race, they use gondolas and shuttle bus to cover most of the climb…what’s the real difference in comparison to a national downhill race?
 In the ews world dh skills are a must, but equally important is having crazy fitness. Not saying modern downhillers arent fit. when you train for downhill you can focus on putting together your best ~5 minute run. Where EWS your training for a marathon. Just imagine going for an "epic ride" and throw in world cup worth dh segments along the course. Pre-riding is a big factor, definitely gives the riders that can dedicate the time to do it an advantage.
 This is an attempt to get highest number of neg props in history, right?



Right?
 i see your point. they have like 6-8 race runs in the ews but only 1 final run at a downhill race.
 So good to see ACC ride bikes like that again. Such a legend. Good month: ACC in a PB video shredding EWS stages.
 The trails are looking like they gonna make the riders real testing them ,good two see ACC and TM on the bikes (hey ACC you are a different breed),good luck to all the riders (go Sam and yes Eddie)
 That made it obvious to me why the Ed and Wyn Masters elected to hit this instead of Andorra WC. New venue, 2 days, lots of lift access, killer raw singletrack. Proper race!
 How good does that look !? And with the added bonus of TMo and ACC. Another great EWS preview.
 Good to see ACC on the go. Class act!
 looks like a track well suited for Sam.

