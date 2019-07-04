Video: Course Preview with Tracy Moseley & Anne Caroline Chausson - EWS Les Orres 2019

It’s the fifth round of the Enduro World Series, and there’s eight huge race stages coming up in Les Orres this weekend. This week's guest stars are two absolute legends of the sport - Tracy Moseley and Anne Caroline Chausson - who join Ric McLaughlin to school him in the art of classic French enduro tracks.
They use downhill tires, they can practice the stages days before the race, they use gondolas and shuttle bus to cover most of the climb…what’s the real difference in comparison to a national downhill race?
Right?
