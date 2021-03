Video: Course Previews for the 2021 Australian DH & XC National Championships

Words: Maydena Bike Park

DH Course Preview

XCO Course Preview

Maydena Bike Park is primed to host the 2021 AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships from March 9-14. As the first time the National Downhill and Cross Country Championships have been hosted in the state of Tasmania, there is significant interest in what will be a brand new venue for these disciplines. Trail builders, Dirt Art have recently developed brand new race courses for the event, which are set to challenge Australia’s fastest racers. The courses capitalise on the phenomenal rainforest terrain of the park, which is set on the edge of Tasmania’s World Heritage Wilderness in the Derwent Valley.A full event schedule and course information can be found here Check out what is in store for the riders with the 2 brand new course previews below.