Video: Course Previews for the 2021 Australian DH & XC National Championships

Maydena Bike Park is primed to host the 2021 AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships from March 9-14. As the first time the National Downhill and Cross Country Championships have been hosted in the state of Tasmania, there is significant interest in what will be a brand new venue for these disciplines. Trail builders, Dirt Art have recently developed brand new race courses for the event, which are set to challenge Australia’s fastest racers. The courses capitalise on the phenomenal rainforest terrain of the park, which is set on the edge of Tasmania’s World Heritage Wilderness in the Derwent Valley.
A full event schedule and course information can be found here
.
Check out what is in store for the riders with the 2 brand new course previews below.
DH Course Preview
XCO Course Preview
Dan Booker with the Go Pro footage just singed with Nukeproof after recommendations from Sam Hill. These 3 guys are no slouch on a DH Bike. These guys make the track look alot easier than it acutally is. Plus the GoPro hype smooth. Do not be fooled this track middle section is steep, overcamber and the rocks will become exposed once ridden in...
Dan Booker also just won the National Enduro Champs on the weekend.
Reading further that once it ruts up is is a different animal. Would be great if somebody would broadcast this for the rest of the world to watch.
Gopro hypersmooth has you totally fooled. Maydena is a big steep hill and the bottom half of that track will be brutal by race day.
No one will choose to ride a trail bike over a DH on that track!
I only mentioned trail bike as there seems to be a ton of flat sections at the beginning with plenty of pedaling and therefore the gain in the pedal sections may be enough to offset the actual gnarlier stuff at the bottom. I cannot speak for the terrain as I only see what the flattened GoPro presents so I'll leave that up to the locals who know the terrain and know best. I'd still like to see a back-to-back on an Enduro (I'm learning) bike vs a downhill bike to see which weapon of choice is the best option for this track.
