Video: Course Previews from Luca Shaw, Brendan Fairclough & Ben Cathro - Fort William World Cup 2018

Jun 1, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Luca Shaw takes you on a lap during his timed run in today's practice session at Round 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Fort William, Scotland!



Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and take a top to bottom run of the 2018 Fort William World Cup track.



Ben Cathro takes a look at a few key changes to the famous World Cup track at Fort Bill.



A minute of RAW World Cup practice footage from TLD.



A graphic representation of the track from Red Bull.

  • + 25
 Pinkbike sign up Cathro before Redbull does!
  • + 21
 How about a half hour World Cup news show for each race, Wyn Masters with the interviews, Ben Cathro with the track and line choice break-down, Peaty as the anchorman with different ex-racer guest each episode and Tippie doing the weather.
  • + 1
 @dingus: ok, sounds good to me
  • + 13
 Give Cathro a job. So much insight compared to red bull previews.
  • + 9
 It's all about the Cathro insight!
  • + 8
 Well done getting behind cathro
  • + 2
 So much speed those guys carry. I raced DH expert and a tad bit of semi-pro back in the 90's-2000 or so. I feel I am decently fast for a 44-year old fart. But damn those guys are at warp speed everywhere
  • + 3
 I love claudio and his spaghetti-ness.....but god damn, Luca Shaw knows how to fly down a track smoothly.
  • + 3
 great course preview, but we need Claudio
  • + 1
 Awesome! Cloughie loose as f*ck, Shaw more precise....latter with better time. More of this eh fellas?
  • + 1
 OH MY GOD, THEY'VE GONE PLAID!!!
