Video: Course Previews from Luca Shaw, Brendan Fairclough & Ben Cathro - Fort William World Cup 2018

Luca Shaw takes you on a lap during his timed run in today's practice session at Round 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Fort William, Scotland!
Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and take a top to bottom run of the 2018 Fort William World Cup track.
Ben Cathro takes a look at a few key changes to the famous World Cup track at Fort Bill.
A minute of RAW World Cup practice footage from TLD.
A graphic representation of the track from Red Bull.
