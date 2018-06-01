Video: Course Previews from Luca Shaw, Brendan Fairclough & Ben Cathro - Fort William World Cup 2018

Luca Shaw takes you on a lap during his timed run in today's practice session at Round 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Fort William, Scotland!Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and take a top to bottom run of the 2018 Fort William World Cup track.Ben Cathro takes a look at a few key changes to the famous World Cup track at Fort Bill.A minute of RAW World Cup practice footage from TLD.A graphic representation of the track from Red Bull.