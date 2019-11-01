Video: Cowboys in a Western Paradise

Eric from Deity and I have been talking about doing a film project for a while, but things never lined up with racing and travel schedules. Now that I’ve stepped back from racing to focus on other things in life, Eric and I began talking about finally making this film project happen! Coming from the fast-paced culture of the San Francisco Bay Area, Drew and I wanted to do something different. So when we got down to talking and we told Eric this wasn’t going to be a typical bike edit and some people might not see the point, he immediately said that he trusted our vision, giving us creative control of the project, thank you for that!We decided to spend ten days in one of the seemingly forgotten regions of the US; Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. With limited knowledge of the region from what we had been told by friends or read online, which was very scarce, we set out with a goal of finding proper descents and capturing the ethos of each stop along the road. The weather played games, we drove lots, rode with friends, went to a rodeo, drank coffee, slept in some questionable places, woke up early, got to witness an extreme enduro, destroyed my stomach (and bathrooms) with pizza, and left with the feeling that we need to go back.Words by Tanner StephensPhotos and Video by Drew Boxold