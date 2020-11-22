Must Watch: Oszkar Nagy in 'From the Ground Up'

CPGANG presents: Oszkar Nagy "From the Ground Up" by Viktor Csaszar.
While Oszkar Nagy hasn't made neither contests or social media his number 1 priority in the past season, he is not lacking the talent and hunger for progressive sessions that made him a familiar name in the European Dirt Jump scene over the past years.
Eager to focus on quality rather than quantity, Oszkar took his time to visualize and work on his latest project which features a brand new slope line built in his yard.
While the project was initially more freeride oriented, around the time filming began Oszkar started building a brand new Slope line in his training compound that could deliver bangers which could not be left out of the video. Once the line was finally ready the project turned towards a more all-round riding, merging different kinds of bikes and terrains.
"On our last day of filming we realized that 15 months had passed since the first day of shooting" Oszkar Nagy says, while the actual shooting days ended up being 12 only.
Teaming up with the talented filmer Viktor Csaszar meant that the two had to overcome the challenges of living far away from each other, making the whole process more difficult.
"When Oszkar hit us up to tell us about the brand new line he was building from scratch, I got the feeling he was extra motivated on this project" say Luis Biscaldi from CPGANG, who collaborated on the project to help both Oszkar and Viktor to achieve their vision.
This project goes to show the relentless trick machine that Oszkar is the moment he hops on his bike, which contrasts his calm and quiet personality off the bike. Stay tuned with him and expect to see more action real soon! Follow him on Instagram @oszkar_nagy
Video by: Viktor Csaszar
Special thanks to Chromag, Etnies, Store13, Oakley, Industry Nine.
Additional footage: Bence Szabo, Peter Nadai, Bence Kiss
Colour: Mate Szombath
Special thanks: Milan Kolozsvary, Mihaly Janvari, BikePark Kalnica, Mate Gyorkos, Peter Takacs, Tamas Korbacs
