Must Watch: Oszkar Nagy in 'From the Ground Up'

Nov 22, 2020
by CPGANG  


CPGANG presents: Oszkar Nagy "From the Ground Up" by Viktor Csaszar.

While Oszkar Nagy hasn't made neither contests or social media his number 1 priority in the past season, he is not lacking the talent and hunger for progressive sessions that made him a familiar name in the European Dirt Jump scene over the past years.

Eager to focus on quality rather than quantity, Oszkar took his time to visualize and work on his latest project which features a brand new slope line built in his yard.


Behind the scene shots from Oszkar Nagy new project From the Ground Up by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG

Behind the scene of From the Ground Up Oszkar Nagy by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG

Behind the scene of From the Ground Up Oszkar Nagy by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG

Behind the scene of From the Ground Up Oszkar Nagy by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG

Behind the scene from Oszkar Nagy From the Ground Up by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG


While the project was initially more freeride oriented, around the time filming began Oszkar started building a brand new Slope line in his training compound that could deliver bangers which could not be left out of the video. Once the line was finally ready the project turned towards a more all-round riding, merging different kinds of bikes and terrains.

"On our last day of filming we realized that 15 months had passed since the first day of shooting" Oszkar Nagy says, while the actual shooting days ended up being 12 only.

Teaming up with the talented filmer Viktor Csaszar meant that the two had to overcome the challenges of living far away from each other, making the whole process more difficult.


Behind the scene shots from Oszkar Nagy new project From the Ground Up by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG

Behind the scene shots from Oszkar Nagy new project From the Ground Up by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG


"When Oszkar hit us up to tell us about the brand new line he was building from scratch, I got the feeling he was extra motivated on this project" say Luis Biscaldi from CPGANG, who collaborated on the project to help both Oszkar and Viktor to achieve their vision.

This project goes to show the relentless trick machine that Oszkar is the moment he hops on his bike, which contrasts his calm and quiet personality off the bike. Stay tuned with him and expect to see more action real soon! Follow him on Instagram @oszkar_nagy.


Behind the scene of From the Ground Up Oszkar Nagy by Viktor Csaszar CPGANG
Special thanks to Chromag, Etnies, Store13, Oakley, Industry Nine.


Video by: Viktor Csaszar
Additional footage: Bence Szabo, Peter Nadai, Bence Kiss
Colour: Mate Szombath
Special thanks: Milan Kolozsvary, Mihaly Janvari, BikePark Kalnica, Mate Gyorkos, Peter Takacs, Tamas Korbacs

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Oszkar Nagy


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
82149 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
71183 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
61113 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
44277 views
Video & Interview: Tom Van Steenbergen Posts Footage of his Recent Crash
43168 views
OneUp Announces EDC Lite, A 9-Function Steerer Tube Tool
42106 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
40515 views
Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Travel Indicator & Angle Spacers
35790 views

13 Comments

  • 5 1
 Yo this whole production was SICK! Really impressive work from everyone involved.
  • 4 0
 The fakie to half-cab drop in tho..
  • 5 1
 Heavy edit!
  • 2 0
 I really liked the 1960s kind of sounds to give a sense of heaviness without the guitars being all that distorted. And it didn't sound like it was recorded under a plastic bucket at a construction site like when bands reach to hard for something lofi.
  • 3 0
 Marha jó!
  • 1 0
 Effortless!!!!!! @oszkarNagy
  • 2 3
 Russian freeride & slopestyle is the most hardcore version of freeride/slopestyle. Please don’t stop, this is what the industry needs.
  • 8 0
 dunno about the russians, but these hungarian guys certainly ride nice.
  • 3 0
 @moferenc: U R right dude, guys from Hungary ))
servus!
  • 2 1
 Thank you for the lack of gloss and otherworldly feel. Keep it real!
  • 1 0
 so good to see a trail which I rode today in a "must watch" video on pb!
  • 1 0
 Top level riding!
  • 1 0
 BANGER!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015551
Mobile Version of Website