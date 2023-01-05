Video: Crafting Fresh Trails with Vinny T in 'No Dig, No Ride'

Jan 5, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

Words: Scott

A World Class Freerider needs World Class trails, and for Vincent Tupin that means start digging. In “No dig, no ride” we lift the curtain a little on the story behind your local trails showcasing a bit the time and effort that lies behind it. Creating new trails requires not only hard work, but also a bunch of planning, patience, and know-how, which are three qualities mastered by Vinny T. It’s a process stretching over seasons, rewarded with custom-made shredding.



“No dig, no ride” gives us a window into the work and most importantly time that goes into building a great trail. Follow Vincent as he works through the Winter and Spring digging and shaping and then getting to enjoy the fruits of his work across the seasons.




Click here for more photos and information!

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Scott Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
73765 views
Dangerholm's Scott Ransom Enduro Project
69467 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Frame, Headset, & Bottom Bracket Bearings?
40803 views
Review: Shimano BR-MT420 4-Piston Brakes
40648 views
The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops
39914 views
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
37984 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2022
29078 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
28911 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I guess crashing with all that digging equipment on your back its not a good thing , but when you there it's hard to resist to give a little blast on your way home after few hours of work in winter condition. Still enjoyable video as always, can't wait for sun to be out!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026589
Mobile Version of Website