Video: Crafting Fresh Trails with Vinny T in 'No Dig, No Ride'

Words: Scott

A World Class Freerider needs World Class trails, and for Vincent Tupin that means start digging. In “No dig, no ride” we lift the curtain a little on the story behind your local trails showcasing a bit the time and effort that lies behind it. Creating new trails requires not only hard work, but also a bunch of planning, patience, and know-how, which are three qualities mastered by Vinny T. It’s a process stretching over seasons, rewarded with custom-made shredding.“No dig, no ride” gives us a window into the work and most importantly time that goes into building a great trail. Follow Vincent as he works through the Winter and Spring digging and shaping and then getting to enjoy the fruits of his work across the seasons.