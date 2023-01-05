Video: Crafting Fresh Trails with Vinny T in 'No Dig, No Ride'

Words: Scott
A World Class Freerider needs World Class trails, and for Vincent Tupin that means start digging. In “No dig, no ride” we lift the curtain a little on the story behind your local trails showcasing a bit the time and effort that lies behind it. Creating new trails requires not only hard work, but also a bunch of planning, patience, and know-how, which are three qualities mastered by Vinny T. It’s a process stretching over seasons, rewarded with custom-made shredding.
“No dig, no ride” gives us a window into the work and most importantly time that goes into building a great trail. Follow Vincent as he works through the Winter and Spring digging and shaping and then getting to enjoy the fruits of his work across the seasons. Click here for more photos and information!
