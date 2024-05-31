Powered by Outside

Video: Craig Evans' First Full Run POV at Red Bull Hardline 2024

May 31, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCraig Evans winning the unofficial race to complete the first full run at this year's Redbull Hardline.Airdrop Bikes


 Surely the guy that started and finished in front on the same video was the first to complete a full run...
  • 8 6
 It was Craig's first fun...
  • 11 3
 There is a possessive apostrophe after the S in Evans.
  • 17 0
 'Craig Evans winning the unofficial race to complete the first full run at this year's Redbull Hardline.' Yeah, except Sam Gale.
  • 11 0
 I think we might be lost in the weeds here
  • 4 1
 @Steventux: Stay in school kids
  • 2 1
 @spudlord: read the title of the post dude…that’s the whole reason I pointed out the otherwise obvious…
  • 12 38
flag scott-townes FL (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 "Here's a full run showing the best Hardline track yet while the racers praise the course and have a blast riding it." Pinkbike


"OMFG THE TITLE IS WRONG! THE MUD SPOT RUINED THE VIDEO, DUMB RIDER SHOULDA CLEANED IT OFF! THIS IS SO DANGEROUS! SOMEONE SHOULD CALL IN THE GOVERNMENT TO CALL THIS THING OFF! SOMEONE IS GONNA DIE! ITS TOO DANGEROUS!" - 98% of Pinkbike comments
  • 10 10
 @scott-townes: pb is full of bitches these days
  • 4 0
 @pisgahgnar: Loving your work.
  • 2 1
 @scott-townes: Oh hey here you are Scotty. Missed ya. So keep going, I'm reading. Thank you
  • 2 0
 @spudlord: it was on craig's list to do his 1st run

i ll see myslf out
  • 3 2
 You plus 37 others (currently) need to get their collective heads around apostrophes.
They're not really difficult.
Generally two types:
- Contraction (as in 'They're' above)
- Possession (as in the way you misunderstood the title)
  • 2 0
 didn't craig win this race by accident years ago? Wink
  • 2 0
 @trkymoore: I guess the real question is, does it matter?
  • 12 0
 As a keyboard warrior and seasoned pre-race-dh-tracks-hater I bow my head to this trail. That is proper hardline.
  • 4 0
 Hopefully Red Bull will position cameras to give a better understanding to viewers how scary that track is and how much balls and skills these riders have. Even on something that scary the cameras still cannot convey how crazy it is without proper placement.
  • 1 0
 It blows my mind to think that these guys are doing this on bicycles. Incredible.
  • 12 1
 If you want the cameras placed to be able to count the riders' balls your probably not on the right website
  • 11 7
 Well, the first third of the track is the really scary one as I would give it a go (and probably die).
The rest of the track looks really easy to me: I would just not even think about trying to do it.
  • 5 1
 Yeah, my thought process was definitely something like "hmmm...gopro effect aside, I might be able to pick my way down this so far if it was dry and I went waaay slower....OH MY GOD"
  • 7 1
 Would love to see one of the fifty to one boys win again
  • 18 0
 the odds of them winning are about....2 percent
  • 5 0
 That little mud spec really puts the hyper smooth tech into perspective
  • 5 1
 is he wearing a gum shield?
  • 8 0
 Don't worry. he's barely intelligable to British people.
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: Ratboy disapproves Smile
  • 1 0
 Took me a second to notice it was mud flying and not some filter making the footage look like it was made in the early 1900s.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely crazy !!!
  • 2 0
 27.5!
  • 1 1
 proper wheel size haha
  • 2 1
 Didn't the rider in front complete the first full run?!
  • 1 0
 How did he ride with that glitch of mud in his vision Smile
  • 1 0
 Sam Gale in front of him
  • 1 0
 he's styling out the monster set that last year people were hesitant to even hit
  • 1 0
 Craig is a boss
  • 2 5
 looked like 2 people did that and CE was 2nd :-)
  • 6 5
 Which is why the title is Craig Evans' first run. Because it was his first full run.
  • 11 0
 @pisgahgnar: "Craig Evans winning the unofficial race to complete the first full run at this year's Redbull Hardline.— Airdrop Bikes"
  • 3 3
 @casey79: well Ed Spratt got his title right. Maybe Airdrop is considering it a tie for first
  • 2 5
 So lame without that canyon gap.
