Video: Craig Evans' First Full Run POV at Red Bull Hardline 2024
May 31, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Add to Favorites
46 Comments
Craig Evans winning the unofficial race to complete the first full run at this year's Redbull Hardline.
—
Airdrop Bikes
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Craig Evans
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,173 articles
46 Comments
Score
Time
63
6
trkymoore
(2 days ago)
Surely the guy that started and finished in front on the same video was the first to complete a full run...
[Reply]
8
6
spudlord
(2 days ago)
It was Craig's first fun...
[Reply]
11
3
pisgahgnar
FL
(2 days ago)
There is a possessive apostrophe after the S in Evans.
[Reply]
17
0
SubMarined
(2 days ago)
'Craig Evans winning the unofficial race to complete the first full run at this year's Redbull Hardline.' Yeah, except Sam Gale.
[Reply]
11
0
Steventux
(2 days ago)
I think we might be lost in the weeds here
[Reply]
4
1
markb2392
FL
(2 days ago)
@Steventux
: Stay in school kids
[Reply]
2
1
trkymoore
(2 days ago)
@spudlord
: read the title of the post dude…that’s the whole reason I pointed out the otherwise obvious…
[Reply]
12
38
scott-townes
FL
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
"Here's a full run showing the best Hardline track yet while the racers praise the course and have a blast riding it." Pinkbike
"OMFG THE TITLE IS WRONG! THE MUD SPOT RUINED THE VIDEO, DUMB RIDER SHOULDA CLEANED IT OFF! THIS IS SO DANGEROUS! SOMEONE SHOULD CALL IN THE GOVERNMENT TO CALL THIS THING OFF! SOMEONE IS GONNA DIE! ITS TOO DANGEROUS!" - 98% of Pinkbike comments
[Reply]
10
10
markb2392
FL
(2 days ago)
@scott-townes
: pb is full of bitches these days
[Reply]
4
0
ApostrophePedant
(2 days ago)
@pisgahgnar
: Loving your work.
[Reply]
2
1
brewson7
FL
(2 days ago)
@scott-townes
: Oh hey here you are Scotty. Missed ya. So keep going, I'm reading. Thank you
[Reply]
2
0
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
@spudlord
: it was on craig's list to do his 1st run
i ll see myslf out
[Reply]
3
2
gulogulointhearctic
FL
(2 days ago)
You plus 37 others (currently) need to get their collective heads around apostrophes.
They're not really difficult.
Generally two types:
- Contraction (as in 'They're' above)
- Possession (as in the way you misunderstood the title)
[Reply]
2
0
slayerdegnar
(1 days ago)
didn't craig win this race by accident years ago?
[Reply]
2
0
Superboost
(1 days ago)
@trkymoore
: I guess the real question is, does it matter?
[Reply]
12
0
nikifor88
FL
(2 days ago)
As a keyboard warrior and seasoned pre-race-dh-tracks-hater I bow my head to this trail. That is proper hardline.
[Reply]
4
0
andypandyuk
(2 days ago)
Hopefully Red Bull will position cameras to give a better understanding to viewers how scary that track is and how much balls and skills these riders have. Even on something that scary the cameras still cannot convey how crazy it is without proper placement.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(2 days ago)
It blows my mind to think that these guys are doing this on bicycles. Incredible.
[Reply]
12
1
browner
(2 days ago)
If you want the cameras placed to be able to count the riders' balls your probably not on the right website
[Reply]
11
7
Bitelio
FL
(2 days ago)
Well, the first third of the track is the really scary one as I would give it a go (and probably die).
The rest of the track looks really easy to me: I would just not even think about trying to do it.
[Reply]
5
1
big-red
(2 days ago)
Yeah, my thought process was definitely something like "hmmm...gopro effect aside, I might be able to pick my way down this so far if it was dry and I went waaay slower....OH MY GOD"
[Reply]
7
1
Barrywillox
FL
(2 days ago)
Would love to see one of the fifty to one boys win again
[Reply]
18
0
AyJayDoubleyou
FL
(2 days ago)
the odds of them winning are about....2 percent
[Reply]
5
0
BaGearA
FL
(2 days ago)
That little mud spec really puts the hyper smooth tech into perspective
[Reply]
5
1
Piersdevoil
FL
(2 days ago)
is he wearing a gum shield?
[Reply]
8
0
watchmen
(2 days ago)
Don't worry. he's barely intelligable to British people.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(1 days ago)
@watchmen
: Ratboy disapproves
[Reply]
1
0
IntoTheEverflow
(2 days ago)
Took me a second to notice it was mud flying and not some filter making the footage look like it was made in the early 1900s.
[Reply]
2
0
Grononosse
(2 days ago)
Absolutely crazy !!!
[Reply]
2
0
SimbaandHiggins
(2 days ago)
27.5!
[Reply]
1
1
FoxRedLabs
(2 days ago)
proper wheel size haha
[Reply]
2
1
LemonadeMoney
(2 days ago)
Didn't the rider in front complete the first full run?!
[Reply]
1
0
BlurredVision
(2 days ago)
How did he ride with that glitch of mud in his vision
[Reply]
1
0
Barrywillox
FL
(2 days ago)
Sam Gale in front of him
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(2 days ago)
he's styling out the monster set that last year people were hesitant to even hit
[Reply]
1
0
JohnPaulJones
(18 hours ago)
Craig is a boss
[Reply]
2
5
headshot
FL
(2 days ago)
looked like 2 people did that and CE was 2nd :-)
[Reply]
6
5
pisgahgnar
FL
(2 days ago)
Which is why the title is Craig Evans' first run. Because it was his first full run.
[Reply]
11
0
casey79
FL
(2 days ago)
@pisgahgnar
: "Craig Evans winning the unofficial race to complete the first full run at this year's Redbull Hardline.— Airdrop Bikes"
[Reply]
3
3
pisgahgnar
FL
(2 days ago)
@casey79
: well Ed Spratt got his title right. Maybe Airdrop is considering it a tie for first
[Reply]
2
5
streetfighter848
(1 days ago)
So lame without that canyon gap.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
9
slickwilly1
FL
(2 days ago)
Is it just me or did the mud spot on the lens ruin that video?
[Reply]
13
1
IllestT
(2 days ago)
Just you I think
[Reply]
8
0
Merijn1
FL
(2 days ago)
I agree he should've done his first run again
[Reply]
2
2
headshot
FL
(2 days ago)
He could at least have wiped the lens while on the on/off FFS
[Reply]
2
0
danstonQ
(1 days ago)
"When a wise man points at the moon the fool looks at the finger". (Confucius)
[Reply]
