Video: Craig Evans Hits Sheffield's Finest Trails on the Santa Cruz Chameleon

Craig Evans is a rider's rider, flying modestly under the radar despite being perhaps one of the most versatile individuals on two wheels, he was born in Stocksbridge, a small industrial town on the outskirts of Sheffield which has gone through its fair share of change over the years.
Winning Hardline in 2017 and putting out memorable segments in GAMBLE and Wheel Love were all huge feats. But those that know him will tell you he's at his best when riding back home at the local.
Late last year, right before Craig went into surgery to fix a wrist injury that he grafted through 2018 with, we went out in the slop for a thrash about on the latest Carbon Chameleon
. Looking back we've got a bit of history shooting hardcore-hardtail films and this is just the latest chapter.
You can’t stop change, whether you're ready for it or not. But luckily, Craig is still the same humble shredder he always has been and we're keen to see him show his colours even more going forward.
Produced by Steel City Media
.
