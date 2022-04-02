Video: Craig Evans Makes Yorkshire's Harshest Rocks Looks Like a Flow Trail in 'Hard Grit'
Apr 2, 2022
by Sarah Moore
Photos by Sam Needham
|Loamers are easy - Soft, grippy, forgiving. Craig Evans is hard, talented and relentless, which is how he's able to make some of Yorkshire's greasiest, squarest rocks look like a flow trail.
Pull up a chair and a pint of ale for four minutes of savagely poetic riding on places tires have never been before.—Santa Cruz Bicycles
Only comment would be maybe Sarah Moore or Santa Cruz bicyles could step into the now and drop the "S" word from your quote. You're a North American brand! If you don't get this comment you have some reading to do!
Nice work Craig and filmers...I wanna go ride rocks.
