Video: Craig Evans Makes Yorkshire's Harshest Rocks Looks Like a Flow Trail in 'Hard Grit'

Apr 2, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesLoamers are easy - Soft, grippy, forgiving. Craig Evans is hard, talented and relentless, which is how he's able to make some of Yorkshire's greasiest, squarest rocks look like a flow trail.

Pull up a chair and a pint of ale for four minutes of savagely poetic riding on places tires have never been before.Santa Cruz Bicycles







Photos by Sam Needham

Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Craig Evans


12 Comments

  • 4 0
 I LOVE this. Don't make the trails smoother. Make your riding smoother. So good.
  • 4 0
 That was super satisfying to watch. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Them lines in Wharnecliff woods are so good,don’t get too busy,and it’s only really the locals who know where they are and ride them.
  • 3 0
 Tech gnar - love it! Craig has some serious skills.
  • 3 0
 Fantastic shots.
  • 2 0
 Fantastic
  • 1 0
 Anyone named Evans is automatically cool.
  • 1 0
 That was really good. Thanks
  • 2 0
 Poetry in motion.
  • 1 0
 This where they moved the Stonehenge rocks from?
