Video: Craig Evans' Redbull Hardline 'Anti-Vlog'

F**k it I’m here so best get stuck in and jump off this cliff... — Craig Evans

It's a Family Affair

What Makes Hardline Rad

Bike Handlers

For me, Hardline is an opportunity that I just can’t refuse, every year I think it will be the last, then I end up getting sucked back in for more panic and sleepless nights. It's one of the best weeks of the year - not only is it a chance to ride some terrain and features that are out of the norm but to do that with old friends and new is a great feeling. It’s still kind of crazy being in the mix with all these people who are f*cking sick, I always feel like I have no place being there but also feel like f*ck it I’m here... so best get stuck in and jump off this cliff! Sharing the experience of tackling that track together is a way to make life long friends. My only goal for the week is to make it to the bottom on Sunday and with a genuine hope that everyone else does the same. The relief of finishing your finals run, sitting back and watching your mates come down is something special.



It was sick for me having Andy looking after my bike and James filming, its important to be around good people and be having fun, having your friends on your side is another little confidence boost and a good way to keep things light hearted. It puts your mind at ease having someone you can trust working on your bike, I can just worry about the task in hand and be sure its been sorted, rather than wondering if my bars are going to come off.



Red Bull Hardline has built a reputation as the rowdiest event on the calendar. For 2024 the trail builders had been hard at it, building a whole new upper section ensuring the track was the best yet; insane features, enormous jumps, flat out sections, filthy tech and a few hero turns thrown in. It's always an action-packed week - working hard, hanging out with great people, fooling around on mini bikes, having a laugh and making some cool memories.As with all things Airdrop, Hardline is a family affair, with three of the four of us there for the whole week. Craig flying the flag as our rider, Andy on the tools and James on Dadcam duties. We have a habit of doing things a little differently (usually the hard way) and Hardline is no different: we're all-in.For starters, Craig is an Airdrop employee. Unlike most of the other competitors, he's not a sponsored athlete. Craig splits his time between the workshop and riding. He's the definition of semi-pro, which makes it even more impressive that he's able to operate on the level he does, and really underlines his talent on the bike. A real rider's rider.Watching a good mate compete in one of the gnarliest events in sport, on a bike we designed, representing a company we built is pretty special. Hardline doesn't need to be about results, likes or clicks. It's just an opportunity to support our mate, make some cool memories and meet a bunch of sound people. We're winning just by being there.Being involved in Hardline is very different to how it looks from the outside. Obviously, the big show is Sunday's race, and the social media content around it. But there's so much more to the event than the race itself.Hundreds of people are thrust together into a goldfish-bowl type environment halfway up a mountain in Wales, everyone working to make Hardline the event it is. For one week a year we all live together, eat together, drink together. It's a mad scene as there are always some funny antics. Red Bull take care of everything: where to be, what to do, when to do it. There's an ever-evolving schedule (not to mention the role the weather plays). It's pretty full-on for both riders and the crews, with plenty of early starts and late finishes. Plus a sprinkling of fooling around in between, and some extra-curricular activities.In the run-up to the weekend, Hardline is effectively a massive session/jam. The riders all work together to tick-off features one by one until a full run is possible. It's rad to see the sense of camaraderie between riders from all over the world. Regardless of background or status, they're all in it together. Towing each other in, line-choice & speed-check advice or even just a confidence booster. Everyone celebrates the success together - riders, builders, media and even staff. It's a cool thing to be a part of. It's only when Saturday afternoon comes around that you see some riders get serious and the game faces come out.Hardline attracts riders from a variety of different backgrounds: slopestyle riders, freeriders, world-cup racers, youtubers and rider's riders. It's a blank canvas and your experience, previous results or background don't matter.Within MTB there's always a lot of focus on theor the. But if we must judge the riders, maybe the best way is as bike handlers. Hardline is the perfect event for the World's best bike handlers to get stuck in to a challenge.This year was Craig's 8th Hardline. He's one of the regulars and previously won the event, back in 2017. It's the jam/session part of the week where Craig really shines both as a rider and as an all-round good guy. He was the first rider through a lot of the features this year, making light work of everything on the course without even a hint of a sketchy moment. And he did it all with style and ease in his typical modest fashion - with a smile on his face at all times.This year's Hardline was the best yet and it was only possible due to the hard work ofof people, many behind the scenes. That includes the live-stream crew, all the runners, catering staff, uplift drivers and local heroes. So we just want to sayto everyone who helped, supported or had a laugh with us throughout the week. Thanks to Red Bull UK for having us, the Cannondale crew for sharing their pits (cheers Graham), the Trail Crew for all that graft (biggup Alf), spectators for cheering Craig on, Scuzz for being an absolute legend, Ben Gerrish, Brendan Conroy and Craig Robinson for the media and anyone else who joined in the circus. We had a ball - thanks for the memories.