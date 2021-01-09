Pinkbike.com
Video: Craig Evans Sends Technical & Creative Lines in 'Aht 'n' Abaht'
Jan 9, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Craig bringin some heat in the winter. Music snippet from Dj Q 101 mix. Filming by Rob Campbell.
—
50to01 TV
Craig Evans
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
c2crider
(14 mins ago)
Craig Evans is in a different level! Hoping for much more from him this year
[Reply]
1
1
thetruejb
(17 mins ago)
Goddamn this is the sickest edit I've seen in a long time. The music fuckin kicks too.
[Reply]
1
0
thetruejb
(13 mins ago)
Bike industry: Everyone needs to be on 29ers
Craig Evans:
[Reply]
1
4
sellcrackcocainetokids
(39 mins ago)
Seen this yesterday on youtube waiting for inevitable pinkbike share. First to comment too ????
[Reply]
1
1
flymcg
(22 mins ago)
you're on it mate, glad to hear 2021 is starting strong.
[Reply]
Craig Evans:
