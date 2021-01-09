Video: Craig Evans Sends Technical & Creative Lines in 'Aht 'n' Abaht'

Jan 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesCraig bringin some heat in the winter. Music snippet from Dj Q 101 mix. Filming by Rob Campbell. 50to01 TV


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Craig Evans


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Craig Evans is in a different level! Hoping for much more from him this year
  • 1 1
 Goddamn this is the sickest edit I've seen in a long time. The music fuckin kicks too.
  • 1 0
 Bike industry: Everyone needs to be on 29ers

Craig Evans:
  • 1 4
 Seen this yesterday on youtube waiting for inevitable pinkbike share. First to comment too ????
  • 1 1
 you're on it mate, glad to hear 2021 is starting strong.

