Video: Crankbrothers & Pump for Peace Open Nepal's First Pump Track

Press Release: Crankbrothers

Video & Photo: Prajwol Dewan



www.crankbrothers.com

#WERIDECB

On May 17th, 2022, we set out on a mission to make a difference by launching a special edition shoe in collaboration with Pump for Peace, the charitable arm of Velosolutions, a globally renowned pump track builder. Our goal was simple: to help fund a pump track in an underprivileged area and bring the joy of riding bikes to people from all walks of life.We started the Pump for Peace initiative because we believe in the transformative power of cycling. We know that riding a bike can bring joy, freedom, and a sense of empowerment to people of all ages and backgrounds. We wanted to give back to communities that might not have easy access to this life-changing activity.Today, we're proud to announce that, thanks to the support of our amazing community, the first-ever pump track in Kathmandu, Nepal, is now ready to ride! With the support of local groups such as the Himali Riders Club and Switchback, we're excited to celebrate the opening of "Pump Track Nepal" in the heart of the Kathmandu Valley.We're incredibly grateful to everyone who supported our goal of bringing the joy of cycling to more people. Whether you purchased a pair of Pump for Peace shoes, shared our campaign with your friends and family, or simply cheered us on from afar, your contribution has made a meaningful impact. Without your help, we could not have achieved this important milestone.Thank you again for your support, and let's keep riding toward a better future!