It's race day at Crankworx Cairns and the track is still a classic and down right fast in one half and corners, corners, corners in the upper section. Jump on board with Kye A'Hern as he takes you for a lap of the course during his seeding run. A small mistake in the rock garden ended up putting him into 6th for seeding. Time to clean it up and go full gas for finals in his home country!