Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Crankworx Innsbruck DH Recap
Oct 5, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The drama was high, the roots were slick and the racers were pinned - yes, DH action returned today, wrapping up five days of competition at Crankworx Innsbruck.
Check out the recap from the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club.
—
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Riding Videos
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
DH Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
59937 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
49384 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
45462 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
45257 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
40051 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
38379 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
37803 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
37587 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
jackalope
(1 hours ago)
Nice weekend for YT. Although, I was a little disappointed that Trummer was rockin a sleeveless jersey, which is what it looked like at first glance.
[Reply]
1
0
jackalope
(57 mins ago)
*wasn't
[Reply]
1
0
chillescarpe
(58 mins ago)
Holl was incredible, going to be a serious contender from here on for every podium.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008232
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment