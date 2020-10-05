Video: Crankworx Innsbruck DH Recap

Oct 5, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesThe drama was high, the roots were slick and the racers were pinned - yes, DH action returned today, wrapping up five days of competition at Crankworx Innsbruck.

Check out the recap from the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club. Crankworx


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice weekend for YT. Although, I was a little disappointed that Trummer was rockin a sleeveless jersey, which is what it looked like at first glance.
  • 1 0
 *wasn't
  • 1 0
 Holl was incredible, going to be a serious contender from here on for every podium.

Post a Comment



