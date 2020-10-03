Video: Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill Course Preview with Joe Breeden & Mick Hannah

Oct 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesJoe Breeden follows Mick Hannah down the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill track for a preview of what is awaiting all the riders on Sunday. UR Team


2 Comments

  • 1 1
 that's not a proper dh track...You don't need a dh bike to ride that stuff
  • 1 0
 Shut up, you tit!

