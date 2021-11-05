TV
Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill 2021
Nov 5, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
17-year-old local Jenna Hastings took a surprise win in the women's race, while weather wreaked havoc on the men's race. Check out the two fastest runs below.
You can watch the full replay
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankwork Rotorua 2021
DH Racing
6 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
wheelsmith
(1 hours ago)
Wicked fast Sheila mate
[Reply]
2
1
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Louis out there like: yeah I ride this track like 5 or 6 times per week
[Reply]
3
1
cbrandt
(40 mins ago)
This track is closed to the public
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(26 mins ago)
@cbrandt
: Ay ok.
[Reply]
1
0
justanotherhuman1
(36 mins ago)
cool
[Reply]
1
0
hillbillyhero
(28 mins ago)
Nice work Jenna!
[Reply]
