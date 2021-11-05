Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill 2021

Nov 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

17-year-old local Jenna Hastings took a surprise win in the women's race, while weather wreaked havoc on the men's race. Check out the two fastest runs below.



You can watch the full replay here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankwork Rotorua 2021 DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
60611 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
60378 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
44614 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
43425 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
43387 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
38327 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About the Carbon Footprint of Your Bike?
31992 views
Video: Aaron Gwin Shreds King Kong on his eMTB
29579 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Wicked fast Sheila mate
  • 2 1
 Louis out there like: yeah I ride this track like 5 or 6 times per week
  • 3 1
 This track is closed to the public
  • 2 0
 @cbrandt: Ay ok.
  • 1 0
 cool
  • 1 0
 Nice work Jenna!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007690
Mobile Version of Website