VIDEOS

Video: 'Shifting Perceptions' - Crankworx's Web Series about Women in MTB

Jan 29, 2019
by Official Crankworx  
Three-part series, produced in collaboration with TELUS Local Programming, documents rise of women in MTB through voices of sport’s most dominant females

It’s a time in mountain bike history like no other. For years, women were outnumbered and underrepresented. Their accomplishments, understated. Through it all, they kept charging forward, pouring blood and sweat into the dirt, paving the way for a hoped-for future - a future where women would be seen as good riders, the caveat “for a girl,” eliminated.

Ask the men and women who’re out there today, and they’ll tell you: it’s happening.

Crankworx, with support from TELUS Local Programming, is proud to present “Shifting Perceptions," a three-part web series about women in mountain biking.

“We’re not trying to be, like, 'we’re special' or anything like that,” says Claire Buchar, the proud owner of dozens of hard-earned medals and trophies from Crankworx, World Cup races and National Champs. “We’re part of the scene. I think the end goal is just to be a part of mountain biking, whether you’re a guy or a girl.”

Downhill action from the Crankworx Whistler Garbanzo DH. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018
Claire Buchar stood atop two pro podiums when Crankworx started in 2004, and continues to podium today. Photo: Fraser Britton

Featuring Jill Kintner, Anneke Beerten, Claire Buchar, Georgia Astle, Kialani Hines, Vaea Verbeeck, Casey Brown, Miranda Miller, Micayla Gatto, and Valentina Höll, the series shines the spotlight on the unconscious bias that existed in mountain biking, and the women who’ve ushered in the change.

“The women who compete at Crankworx are awe-inspiring athletes, full stop,” says Crankworx General Manager Darren Kinnaird. “We want people to view them as the heroes they are. Let’s eliminate ‘you ride well for a girl’ from our lexicon. It doesn’t represent what’s actually going on out there. Female mountain bikers are amazing riders. That’s all it needs to be about.”

Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018
Queen Kintner, in Whistler. Photo: Fraser Britton

Catch each episode, starting today and on the following two Tuesdays, for free on TELUS Local Programming’s YouTube channel.

Episode 1: Spark to Flame
Do you have to play the game to change the game? Legends of mountain biking, Claire Buchar, Anneke Beerten and Jill Kintner, talk about where they’ve come from and where it’s all going as the sport, and women’s place in it, charges forward.

Tuesday, February 5 - Episode 2: See it to Believe it
Dedication, motivation and inspiration. According to some of the top women in mountain biking, these are the qualities that have pushed the best to become even better, paved the way for a new generation of all-stars, and brought female participation in the sport to a whole new level. Hear Kialani Hines, Vaea Verbeeck, Miranda Miller, and more, talk about what drives them to persevere through every peak and valley

Tuesday, February 12 - Episode 3: The Time is Now
Where to next? More riders are making their way to mountain bike Mecca, equipment has upped the ante, and the next generation is coming in hot. Riders at all stages of their careers, including Micayla Gatto, Jill Kintner and Valentina Höll, talk about how the game’s been changed, and their hopes for the future.

Kike Abelleira photo
Women of Crankworx, getting the next gen stoked. Photo: Kike Abelleira

Thanks to our friends at TELUS Local Programming who made this project possible and, of course, to the riders who kept their eyes on the prize, pushed for the top, stepped up and proclaimed: “If I can do it, you can do it.”

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
114601 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
95645 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
78147 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
73202 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
71238 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
58743 views
Intense Restructures With New Management Team, Commitment to Racing Development
53130 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2019
51892 views

9 Comments

  • + 7
 Always excited to see content that focus on the ladies in this sport! Except link does not work. Last ride I went on I think I saw nearly as many women as men which I think says a lot about how our sport has grown in the past 10 years.
  • + 1
 Link has been fixed!
  • + 2
 As a straight(ish) male. I obviously crush/fanboy on the ladies of MTB as any dude does. I also feel that despite the events, media prize purses taking awhile to become on par with the male side of the sport, and is finally equalizing. On the ground, at the trailhead. The girls have always been there right along side giving and getting the support from the bros. At the end of the day we are all there with the same baseline passion for riding bikes and it don't matter what private bits you got. I'm very happy that the ladies are getting the coverage and recognition that has been long deserved. As a rider I'm equally inspired by the gals as much as the dudes that ride on the top level. No matter what discipline. #ferdagirls
  • + 1
 Good video. I look forward to the day when it no longer makes sense to document the rise of women in our sport.
  • + 1
 So good to see more women on mountain bikes. Most of the girls I ride with bring such a fun vibe to the trails.
  • + 1
 Heroes! So rad, I can't wait to see the next generation take off!
  • + 0
 The video is currently unavailable for me? @officialcrankworx
  • + 1
 Link has been updated.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025503
Mobile Version of Website