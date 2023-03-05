Video: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Wanaka Dual Slalom POV with Kye A'Hern

Mar 4, 2023
by UR Team  




Crankworx Summer Series is kicking off in New Zealand and the UR Team are taking on the Dual Slalom, DH and pumptrack this week. Jump on board for a course preview of the Wanaka Dual Slalom track.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Dual Slalom Crankworx Summer Series 2023


