Video: Crankworx Innsbruck from Dawid & Syzmon Godziek's Perspective

Godziek Brothers event report from European Crankworx is up and banging! Kicking it off with a Whip Off by the Polish crew followed by Dawid Godziek's maiden cruise through Crankworx Innsbruck Slope course as a wildcard entry put him on the map of Diamond events! As you already know, it turned out to be a hell of a ride for the 3rd spot during the Slopestyle final, opening Dawid’s career in the major big bikes league. Szymon on the other side simply chilled and tested his freshly healed knee while Marcin Rot pushed his skills to the Speed and Style finals. Dig in for fresh eye candy from Flairmotion and see how comps like this look from rider’s perspective.