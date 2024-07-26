Powered by Outside

Video: Crankworx Whistler Whip Offs in Ultra Slo Motion (1000 FPS)

Jul 26, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Whip Offs like you've never seen them before! We filmed the Official Whip-Off World Championships at Crankworx Whistler using an ultra slow motion camera.

Please note - There was an editing error made on Erice Van Leuven's winning run. We are working on a fix!

Author Info:
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,162 articles
13 Comments
 pumped to go case some tables on the local blue after watching this
 if I watch this on the lift I might be so stoked that I turn my bars close to 90 degrees and move my back wheel like 2-3 inches.
 The clip of Erice at the end for 1st place is not Erice. Needs to be fixed.
 I like Edgars (3rd place men) whip the best, most "whippy" and upside down on the way up....most aesthetic IMO and old school moto. The top couple guys are getting into more of the turn back style....but to each their own, surprised Hayden was able to bring that back!
 its so hard to judge between the moto whips and turn backs. the super tucked ninja tunbacks are just so incredible to watch, but a sick moto whip is its own art form...
 Something doesn't checks out when you compare 3rd and 1st position for women. Brooke's whip was much better than Erice's ...
 It's because that's not Erice!
 The video team said in the caption "please note - Erice Van Leuven's slow-motion run was not her winning whip."
 @sarahmoore: No, that's just not Erice in the end. There are other clips of Erice before the end, wearing completely different clothes riding a completely different bike.
 @TET1: Yeah I just got there, you're totally right. I'll let our video team know!
 Too much slow-mo, went to youtube to watch it at 2x speed XD
 really sick edit. got me very very hyped. the opposite of sleeper shredits but in the absolute best way!!!
 Sickness!







