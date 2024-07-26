Pinkbike.com
Video: Crankworx Whistler Whip Offs in Ultra Slo Motion (1000 FPS)
Jul 26, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
Whip Offs like you've never seen them before! We filmed the Official Whip-Off World Championships at Crankworx Whistler using an ultra slow motion camera.
Please note - There was an editing error made on Erice Van Leuven's winning run. We are working on a fix!
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Whip Off
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,162 articles
13 Comments
Score
Time
29
0
alienator064
FL
(1 hours ago)
pumped to go case some tables on the local blue after watching this
[Reply]
1
0
Gilesa
(3 mins ago)
if I watch this on the lift I might be so stoked that I turn my bars close to 90 degrees and move my back wheel like 2-3 inches.
[Reply]
9
0
TET1
(1 hours ago)
The clip of Erice at the end for 1st place is not Erice. Needs to be fixed.
[Reply]
3
0
RadBartTaylor
(57 mins ago)
I like Edgars (3rd place men) whip the best, most "whippy" and upside down on the way up....most aesthetic IMO and old school moto. The top couple guys are getting into more of the turn back style....but to each their own, surprised Hayden was able to bring that back!
[Reply]
1
0
seanfeezy
FL
(16 mins ago)
its so hard to judge between the moto whips and turn backs. the super tucked ninja tunbacks are just so incredible to watch, but a sick moto whip is its own art form...
[Reply]
4
0
maxgod
(1 hours ago)
Something doesn't checks out when you compare 3rd and 1st position for women. Brooke's whip was much better than Erice's ...
[Reply]
3
0
TET1
(1 hours ago)
It's because that's not Erice!
[Reply]
4
2
sarahmoore
FL
Editor
(1 hours ago)
The video team said in the caption "please note - Erice Van Leuven's slow-motion run was not her winning whip."
[Reply]
8
0
TET1
(1 hours ago)
@sarahmoore
: No, that's just not Erice in the end. There are other clips of Erice before the end, wearing completely different clothes riding a completely different bike.
[Reply]
6
0
sarahmoore
FL
Editor
(1 hours ago)
@TET1
: Yeah I just got there, you're totally right. I'll let our video team know!
[Reply]
3
0
sg2
(45 mins ago)
Too much slow-mo, went to youtube to watch it at 2x speed XD
[Reply]
1
0
seanfeezy
FL
(16 mins ago)
really sick edit. got me very very hyped. the opposite of sleeper shredits but in the absolute best way!!!
[Reply]
1
0
OCEAN-MOUNTAIN-RIVER-SKY
(1 hours ago)
Sickness!
[Reply]
