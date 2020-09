The second round of the 2020 Enduro World Series took place in the big hills of Pietra Ligure overlooking the Mediterranean, where Team CRC racer Elliott Heap impressed once again finishing in 16th place.Team manager Nigel Page finished fourth in the Masters category with guest riders Ant Hale and Owen Robinson suffering huge crashes, a definite learning curve for the EWS newcomers.See the trails, watch the rider interviews and take in the epic scenery from Pietra!