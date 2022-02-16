close
Video: Crashes Galore at Round 4 of the MTBNZ National DH Series
Feb 16, 2022
by
Matt Wood
MTBNZ National Series Dunedin
by
woody-nz
This week the MTBNZ National DH series heads to the southern coastal city of Dunedin, where unseasonal (but not unsurprising for Dunedin) weather turned the difficulty up to 11.
Video - Matt Wood
Photo - Kane Fleury
Racing and Events
Videos
Race Reports
DH Racing
1
0
dkendy1
(7 mins ago)
The Clay at Signal Hill is slicker than a Dean Lucas Hair-cut. Dunners Massive!
1
0
weeksy59
(7 mins ago)
some ballsy riding there !!!!
