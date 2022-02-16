close
Video: Crashes Galore at Round 4 of the MTBNZ National DH Series

Feb 16, 2022
by Matt Wood  
This week the MTBNZ National DH series heads to the southern coastal city of Dunedin, where unseasonal (but not unsurprising for Dunedin) weather turned the difficulty up to 11.

Video - Matt Wood
Photo - Kane Fleury




2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The Clay at Signal Hill is slicker than a Dean Lucas Hair-cut. Dunners Massive!
  • 1 0
 some ballsy riding there !!!!

