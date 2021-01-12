Video: Crashes Galore in Gruelling 5-Day XC & Enduro Race

Jan 12, 2021
by Petr Basel  
MTB trilogy, the hardest race in Europe

by petrbasel
Views: 210    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



"It doesn’t matter how good you think you are, but at some point, you will ask yourself the question: WHAT DID I SIGN UP FOR? "

Come and see it yourself.
5 days in saddle, 292 km, 11 000 m elevation.
Quite a ride, hey?

2 disciplines: MTB extreme marathon and Enduro with timed downhills, but don't worry, you still need to pedal the whole length of course

Come and experience beautiful nature around Czech and Polish border with fantastic views, unique ride on a volcano, epic singletrack, rock slabs, technical uphills, steep downhills, flow trails and super gnarly sections.












Visit www.mtbtrilogy.com and see if you can survive this one.

Posted In:
Racing and Events


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
102652 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
82321 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
75576 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
70652 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
68779 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
63470 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
59260 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
50702 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007416
Mobile Version of Website