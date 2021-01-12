Video: Crashes Galore in Gruelling 5-Day XC & Enduro Race

"It doesn’t matter how good you think you are, but at some point, you will ask yourself the question: WHAT DID I SIGN UP FOR? "
Come and see it yourself.
5 days in saddle, 292 km, 11 000 m elevation.
Quite a ride, hey?
2 disciplines: MTB extreme marathon and Enduro with timed downhills, but don't worry, you still need to pedal the whole length of course
Come and experience beautiful nature around Czech and Polish border with fantastic views, unique ride on a volcano, epic singletrack, rock slabs, technical uphills, steep downhills, flow trails and super gnarly sections.
Visit www.mtbtrilogy.com
and see if you can survive this one.
