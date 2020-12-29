Video: Crashing & Slashing on Snowy Siberian Trails

Dec 29, 2020
by Evgeny Kurnikov  
GT FORCE | TRAILS SELECTION

by Kurnikov
Often, when we look at the horizon we lose sight of what is right in front of our eyes. I was born and raised in Chita, a remote and harsh city in Siberia. I live near a forest with stunning terrain for mountain biking. Every time I leave the house with my bike and realize how lucky I am to have such opportunities very close. Rocks, roots, ravines, soft and tenacious soil turn even the most ordinary riding into something special.

Photo Valery Bekishev

Photo Valery Bekishev

This video was shot at the very end of the season, when before the arrival of cold weather there were literally a few days left to ride on the full-suspension bike.
I was glad to ride my new GT Force which with its suspension stroke is ideal for such terrain besides the control and responsiveness of the bike allows you to decide on driving on difficult and steep single tracks.

Photo Valery Bekishev

Photo Valery Bekishev

Photo Valery Bekishev

Photo Valery Bekishev

Photo Valery Bekishev

Photo Valery Bekishev


Thank you «GT Bicycles» company and «Trial-Sport» store for the irreplaceable support, especially in difficult times. Thanks Liliya Olsheva for help in shooting the video.

music: DRL Django
camera: Liliya Olsheva
edit: Evgeny Kurnikov

@GTBicycles #gtbicycles #trialsport #gtforce #mtb

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos GT


4 Comments

 Me too, literally in the middle of nowhere Smile . Cold too, between -19°C and - 31°C the coming days. Summers seem nice though. Good to see people riding their bikes all over the world. Keep sending it Evgeny!!!!!
 this is amazing. I looked up Chita, is effing above eastern Mongolia.
 I'd love to live there! Get me out of Crapifornia.
 That music was like from a Hot Wheels movie from 20 years ago.

