Video: Crashing & Slashing on Snowy Siberian Trails

Often, when we look at the horizon we lose sight of what is right in front of our eyes. I was born and raised in Chita, a remote and harsh city in Siberia. I live near a forest with stunning terrain for mountain biking. Every time I leave the house with my bike and realize how lucky I am to have such opportunities very close. Rocks, roots, ravines, soft and tenacious soil turn even the most ordinary riding into something special.This video was shot at the very end of the season, when before the arrival of cold weather there were literally a few days left to ride on the full-suspension bike.I was glad to ride my new GT Force which with its suspension stroke is ideal for such terrain besides the control and responsiveness of the bike allows you to decide on driving on difficult and steep single tracks.Thank you «GT Bicycles» company and «Trial-Sport» store for the irreplaceable support, especially in difficult times. Thanks Liliya Olsheva for help in shooting the video.music: DRL Djangocamera: Liliya Olshevaedit: Evgeny Kurnikov#trialsport#mtb