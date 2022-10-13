Watch
Video: Crashing in Front of a Freeride Legend at Big White - I Only Ride Park Tour Ep. 4
Oct 13, 2022
by
ifhtfilms
Just outside of Kelowna, BC you’ll find the epic Big White Bike Park. Watch as the Mahalo my Dude crew sessions big jumps, big berms, relentless rock and an epic mulch jump, plus one of us eats s*** in front of freeride legend Darren Berrecloth.
Big White Mountain
Big White Mountain
Videos
Videos
Jason Lucas
Matt Dennison
deknarp
(1 hours ago)
the videos are well made but tbh ifht doesnt hit the same anymore
tvt1
(13 mins ago)
Been loving this series
