Video: Crashing in Front of a Freeride Legend at Big White - I Only Ride Park Tour Ep. 4

Oct 13, 2022
ifhtfilms  

Just outside of Kelowna, BC you’ll find the epic Big White Bike Park. Watch as the Mahalo my Dude crew sessions big jumps, big berms, relentless rock and an epic mulch jump, plus one of us eats s*** in front of freeride legend Darren Berrecloth.

Big White Mountain

Videos Jason Lucas Matt Dennison


2 Comments

 the videos are well made but tbh ifht doesnt hit the same anymore
 Been loving this series





