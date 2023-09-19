Video: Insane FPV with Kade Edwards on Red Bull Hardline DH Track

Words
: Red Bull
Dive into the hardest mountain bike race through the eyes of an intense FPV drone shot. The @dutchdronegods
followed Kade Edwards down the Red Bull Hardline downhill mountain bike race track, a tough trail that twists down the steep slopes of the Dyfi valley in Wales. It's known as the most difficult mountain bike race course in the world, and just getting down it on two wheels is hard, but to capture it in a single shot drone flight is presents a different kind of challenge.
Following Red Bull athlete and bike handling extraordinaire Kade Edwards down the world’s toughest downhill track, drone pilot Ralph Hogenbirk was able to keep pace with Kade in full flight, perfectly capturing his signature style set against the picturesque backdrop of the Dyfi Valley.
|This was a major project and I couldn’t be happier with the result. I’ve loved watching Red Bull Hardline over the years and knew this would be the best way to showcase the sheer skill of the riders. Kade’s speed certainly didn’t make it easy for me though, I had to really push the envelope to keep up with him all the way down.—Drone pilot, Ralph Hogenbirk
|It takes a lot of trust to have someone following you so closely with an FPV drone. The Red Bull Hardline course is unlike any other downhill track on the planet, and I was able to just concentrate on my riding with the drone flying behind me. With the tough conditions on the track and weather closing in, full concentration was really needed!—Kade Edwards