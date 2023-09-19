Video: Insane FPV with Kade Edwards on Red Bull Hardline DH Track

Sep 19, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Words: Red Bull

Dive into the hardest mountain bike race through the eyes of an intense FPV drone shot. The @dutchdronegods followed Kade Edwards down the Red Bull Hardline downhill mountain bike race track, a tough trail that twists down the steep slopes of the Dyfi valley in Wales. It's known as the most difficult mountain bike race course in the world, and just getting down it on two wheels is hard, but to capture it in a single shot drone flight is presents a different kind of challenge.

Following Red Bull athlete and bike handling extraordinaire Kade Edwards down the world’s toughest downhill track, drone pilot Ralph Hogenbirk was able to keep pace with Kade in full flight, perfectly capturing his signature style set against the picturesque backdrop of the Dyfi Valley.

bigquotesThis was a major project and I couldn’t be happier with the result. I’ve loved watching Red Bull Hardline over the years and knew this would be the best way to showcase the sheer skill of the riders. Kade’s speed certainly didn’t make it easy for me though, I had to really push the envelope to keep up with him all the way down.Drone pilot, Ralph Hogenbirk

photo

bigquotesIt takes a lot of trust to have someone following you so closely with an FPV drone. The Red Bull Hardline course is unlike any other downhill track on the planet, and I was able to just concentrate on my riding with the drone flying behind me. With the tough conditions on the track and weather closing in, full concentration was really needed!Kade Edwards


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Kade Edwards Hardline 2023


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
92 articles
Report
12 Comments
  • 12 1
 Incredible video. Didn't need the production fluff at the start. The quality of the run and the footage stands strong on its own.
  • 1 0
 Yes, it did. It shows how gnarly the camera guys work. It gives great context. Discovery needs this crew for their race coverage.
  • 1 0
 @Evo6: live race coverage and recording to something that will be cut up later have totally different techical hurdles.
  • 5 0
 That’s the most incredible footage of that track ever. Well done to both pilots. I know nothing about drones so it’s great to see what goes into filming something like that. I assumed the drones had near infallible proximity sensors and the operator wasn’t doing much, I was wrong.
  • 5 0
 Super impressive. Does a really good job at showing how steep parts of it are as Go-pro makes some of it look relatively flat/tame compared to real life!
  • 1 0
 Really really technical impressive, but also a perfect demonstration of why follow drones are absolutely horrible to watch on anything except a flat out straight motorway section.
  • 1 0
 Get these guys to Discovery. The current drone footage of races makes me so dizzy. This is top notch footage and amazing riding. Color correction team also deserve 3 thumbs up.
  • 2 0
 The speed and control is amazing. Unbelievabe and inspiring. I'm gonna hit my 6 foot gap jump now for sure!
  • 2 0
 A beer?!! pfff... Give that drone virtuoso a box of the best Champagne!
  • 2 0
 I don't know what Shaggy' hourly rate is, but it's not enough.
  • 1 0
 Super vid. Needs to be watched on one of those mahooseve 180 degrees cinema screens, wher you’re stood up.
  • 1 0
 That next gen mtb videogame looks insane! Gonna need to upgrade my computer I guess. Oh wait...





