This past weekend in Queenstown people gathered to celebrate and honor the spirit of the legend Kelly McGarry.Between mega train ride with close to 300 people and freeride jams, it was one hell of a weekend.Fabien " CousCous " Cousinie took part of the Mcgazzalanche, one of the most fun mass start of the year and as usual with any mass start you have your fair share of block passes and crashes!