Video: Creating and Racing the GT LTS - 'Full Travel' Ep.2

May 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesChapter 2: GT leaps forward as the industry catches up


After the huge success of the RTS, the rest of the bike industry was left frantically trying to catch up... but GT was already two steps ahead. Using feedback from highly talented GT Factory Racing athletes like Nico Vouilloz and Mike King for R&D, Jim Busby and the engineers continued to push the boundaries of what suspension could do with the introduction of the LTS. GT Bicycles


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Remember seeing pictures of LTS & really wanted one, then started racing DH & seeing Steve Peat & Dave Wadell riding one just made it worse, so did get one & even though was good not that good, tended to lock out suspension while braking
But looked good, just not ride as good as looked?
Still have one that never got round to building up, now retro is not functional just fashion

