Video: Creating Great Bike Images with Jb Liautard & Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Behind the Lens'

Despite all this, this particular shoot was far from easy. The biggest stress for me was to show the size of the jumps as best as possible. The terrain is very special, the jumps are huge but the terrain is quite steep and most of the jumps are in a bottleneck.



So, it's difficult to take a step back or to have the subject stand out well from the background, that's why we changed the rider’s kit for some photos. — Jb Liautard