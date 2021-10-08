Video: Creating Great Bike Images with Jb Liautard & Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Behind the Lens'

Oct 8, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


We love bikes, we love videos and we love photos. To compare our successful media team to our best team of riders is not madness, it’s actually obvious.

In many sports, the rule is that there has to be two to make a good match, and the same goes for creating great bike images. A photo shoot with Andreu Lacondeguy behind the handlebars and JB Liautard behind the camera is not far off an All-Star game!


Photo jbliautard

bigquotesEver since I started riding bikes I've been watching Andreu's videos, parts of New World Disorder and We are Family. In my opinion, he's certainly one of the most talented and stylish riders I know. What really sets Andreu apart is the amplitude, commitment and diversity of his tricks and style.

For a photographer, this is the ideal athlete because you can be sure that the style will be flawless and/or that the extension and pronunciation of a shape will be pushed to the max.Jb Liautard


bigquotesDespite all this, this particular shoot was far from easy. The biggest stress for me was to show the size of the jumps as best as possible. The terrain is very special, the jumps are huge but the terrain is quite steep and most of the jumps are in a bottleneck.

So, it's difficult to take a step back or to have the subject stand out well from the background, that's why we changed the rider’s kit for some photos.Jb Liautard


bigquotesWhat is unusual about this kind of project is the pace of work. A typical day begins with getting up at 5.30am, shooting until 8am, resting until 6.30pm when Andreu waters the line, and then shooting again until nightfall.

On one of the 4 days of this shoot and after waiting all day, a thunderstorm came in at the worst possible time just as Andreu had started riding, forcing us to cover all the jumps up and take refuge in the house without having made a single image!Jb Liautard


Rider: Andreu Lacondeguy
Photography: Jb Liautard
Directed by: Léon Perrin
Video: Léon Perrin & Pierre Dupont
Music & sound edit: Leo Lunel

Posted In:
Videos Commencal Andreu Lacondeguy Photography


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 What's up with Andreu and having rain f*ck up his projects this year? Homies need to come to southern california I don't even know what rain feels like...
  • 1 0
 Catalonia is indeed a quite dry area in general, it's Mediterranean coast with mild winters and hot summers. It does not rain many days per year, but when it does it's cats and dogs, as usual in this mediterranean climate
  • 1 0
 Those picks are augmented reality

