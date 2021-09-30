Video: Creating Remy Metailler's Latest Edit with a Racing Drone

The drone videos always show such a unique view of Mountain Biking.
Most people though have never seen a race drone and don't really know how the shots were filmed. While we captured all the footage during the three days I had my GoPro on my helmet and I recorded some of the best moments.
If you have not seen yet the edit, check it out here:
Find the map of the Sun Peaks Bike Park: https://www.trailforks.com/region/sun-peaks-bike-park/
Photo by @the_frenchliner
Video by @flowmotionaerials
