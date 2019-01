Video: Creating the Atherton Bikes Brand, and a Sneak Peek at a New DH Bike

The first portion of this video goes over the minutia of the Atherton Bikes logo design, which isn't the most exciting topic, but skip ahead to 5:59 and things get much more interesting. The Athertons haven't released any images of their new bikes yet, but the one in the stand sure looks ready to ride. It appears to use the same DW6 linkage design that the Robot Bike Co used on their trail bikes , which resembles a mash-up of a Horst link design and a DW-link. The frame is constructed from carbon tubes that are joined together with lugs created by additive manufacturing.The Atherton's race team sponsors haven't been announced, but for what it's worth, the bike in the stand is spec'd with Trickstuff brakes, a Renthal handlebar, Fox suspension, Crankbrothers pedals, and Continental tires.