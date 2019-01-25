Video: Creating the Atherton Bikes Brand, and a Sneak Peek at a New DH Bike

The first portion of this video goes over the minutia of the Atherton Bikes logo design, which isn't the most exciting topic, but skip ahead to 5:59 and things get much more interesting. The Athertons haven't released any images of their new bikes yet, but the one in the stand sure looks ready to ride. It appears to use the same DW6 linkage design that the Robot Bike Co used on their trail bikes
, which resembles a mash-up of a Horst link design and a DW-link. The frame is constructed from carbon tubes that are joined together with lugs created by additive manufacturing.
The Atherton's race team sponsors haven't been announced, but for what it's worth, the bike in the stand is spec'd with Trickstuff brakes, a Renthal handlebar, Fox suspension, Crankbrothers pedals, and Continental tires.
50 Comments
'Why don't you go ride your new mountain bike, sweetie?'
"Ugh.. I guess"
That's what this logo looks like to me. Like whomever is riding it is begrudgingly out in the woods, when they would rather be at the skate park or riding their fixie. Maybe not outright rubbish, but just doesn't look right on a bike meant to be ridden with some intention. My guess is that it will get a re-work in short order.
Good way to quickly proto and build a new bike/range
www.pinkbike.com/news/robot-bike-co-r160-custom-review-2016.html
I guess they have potentially just bought the company.
