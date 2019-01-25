VIDEOS

Video: Creating the Atherton Bikes Brand, and a Sneak Peek at a New DH Bike

Jan 25, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  


The first portion of this video goes over the minutia of the Atherton Bikes logo design, which isn't the most exciting topic, but skip ahead to 5:59 and things get much more interesting. The Athertons haven't released any images of their new bikes yet, but the one in the stand sure looks ready to ride. It appears to use the same DW6 linkage design that the Robot Bike Co used on their trail bikes, which resembles a mash-up of a Horst link design and a DW-link. The frame is constructed from carbon tubes that are joined together with lugs created by additive manufacturing.

The Atherton's race team sponsors haven't been announced, but for what it's worth, the bike in the stand is spec'd with Trickstuff brakes, a Renthal handlebar, Fox suspension, Crankbrothers pedals, and Continental tires.







50 Comments

  • + 49
 As a graphic designer I hate that logo and listening to that agency sell it was painful.
  • + 6
 Bet it was cheap though! :-)
  • + 1
 @Lankycrank: I really hope so!
  • + 4
 @Lankycrank: When an Agency designs the logo it's never cheap.
  • - 1
 Check below the threshold - Perhaps its because I called the kid a smug millennial? That branding is awful and listening to him sell it was even worse.
  • + 2
 I agree. I was heartbroken when I first saw it on the jersey. I was actually a little disappointed with the name as well but some people will like it. The brand is not for me but mad respect to those three as this is a big move for them. Rebranding this might be a fun spare time project.
  • + 6
 As a graphic designer as well, I fully agree, the logo flat out sucks. I mean would you trust a company that can't manage it's AV wires?
  • + 3
 Designs worked on for 30sec, the pitch to sell the designs took 2weeks. Lol
  • + 3
 Another designer here, and yeah fully agree, what a great job/opportunity to create something amazing for these guys, it's a shame that the branding routes were fairly poorly executed along with the fact that the guy presenting it didn't really seem to care much or sell them well (hard to sell something that's been poorly designed I guess). I was disappointed when I saw the final logo too, this project had so much potential.
  • + 1
 @bahony: the Atherton's might have had more input behind the scenes? Ie they might have already steered it down this fairly dull way, I bet they know their own minds as clients, even if they don't have the best taste in logos.
  • + 1
 @bahony: the Athertons didn't look all that stoked on the logo designs.
  • + 1
 Chill out a bit guys it could have been Bank Gothic Big Grin
  • + 1
 Ha! Totally, I feel with logos, you know it when you see it. Listening to them try to sell each design was sooo painful, either it looks amazing or it just junked. That simple.
  • + 1
 "Mom I'm boooored"
'Why don't you go ride your new mountain bike, sweetie?'
"Ugh.. I guess"

That's what this logo looks like to me. Like whomever is riding it is begrudgingly out in the woods, when they would rather be at the skate park or riding their fixie. Maybe not outright rubbish, but just doesn't look right on a bike meant to be ridden with some intention. My guess is that it will get a re-work in short order.
  • + 11
 Cool. Who cares about the logo...this whole concept is the most interesting part of it all. Brilliant move by the Athertons...way to solidify their career and potentially their futures as racing is obviously coming to an end in the next few years
  • + 3
 The logo sucks, but you'd be amazed at the power good, thoughtful branding has for a company...
  • + 2
 Because branding is half the battle. I’ve met many people who have said I love brand X or Y but I won’t ride it because their logos are terrible.
  • + 12
 Looks basically like a robot co DH bike. Cool.

Good way to quickly proto and build a new bike/range
  • + 1
 Looks like a session
  • + 9
 There is already a review out on this bike.
www.pinkbike.com/news/robot-bike-co-r160-custom-review-2016.html
  • + 9
 This article should be titled "Six Minutes of How Athertons came up with a Shitty Logo"
  • + 10
 As a person with eyes, I have to say that logo sucks.
  • + 4
 Hey guys, Dan Athy here, just wanted to let you guys know that the frame in this vid was a test mule only, head over to the Atherton Bikes instagram for a shot of the new prototype DH bike with the new DW link,
  • + 1
 Only two photos! Upload more and thanks for the post!
  • + 3
 All that interests me at that point is the geo of what Gee, Dan and Rachel will be running. This is the first time in the history where we will see a bike where there will be no doubt that the top rider uses exactly what she/ he wants. First fully custom bike that has the opportunity to end up on the podium. I bet many designers/ engineers and visionaires are at least a bit nervous.
  • + 5
 robotbike.co robot bike website has been taken down...
I guess they have potentially just bought the company.
  • + 1
 You are right. Insta gone too. Seems like you are onto something. I guess they have the full robot catalogue then
  • + 6
 And now full circle...back to lugs.
  • + 6
 Robotbike does double shear lips so the tube is glued both on the inside as well as the outside. Got me pretty excited when I found out. It avoids delamination which older types of lugged carbon frames were likely to suffer from. I understand not everyone will agree but I believe this is the best application for carbon (or any long fibre reinforced composite) in a bicycle frame. I said it before, if I'd ever get a carbon frame it would be one of these. Obviously considering the cost, it implies I'll simply not get a carbon frame at all Smile .
  • + 4
 That video was so immersive. I really felt like I was there sitting in a meeting the whole time!
  • + 1
 OH maaaaaan... I was genuinely pumped about this until I saw the bike and the logo. But maybe its a developing thing, once the geometry and stuff is all sorted maybe they move to a more attractive frame design?? Be stoked to see them do well from this though! Peace!
  • + 3
 I thought it was a boring old horst link; needed a second glance at the picture
  • + 1
 Yeah it’s much better. It’s an unnecessarily complicated kinematic with mire bearings and maintenance than say a dw-link. It was one of the turndown for me when I considered robot bikes. I keep being excited about possible customization. Let’s see if they push the concept further than Robot bikes. I hope so.
  • + 1
 I can't believe that the three stripe (A) was even created. It would of had the fellows at Adidas asking themselves (have they no clue).
  • + 2
 Aesthetically I can't find anything to like about this whole thing. Shame really
  • + 2
 So glad to not see another boring 4-link iteration.
  • + 2
 it looks, like... a session.
  • + 1
 Meh, looks like a session.
  • + 1
 It must be a dream come true to have you're own Bike brand.
  • + 1
 Wow, this is way beyond boring. It really instantly killed today's hype.
  • + 1
 The Sunday is making a comeback!
  • + 1
 Look forward to seeing a fully custom painted bike !
  • + 1
 It even says r160 on the top tube????
  • + 1
 Iron Horse Sunday evo!
  • - 1
 Righton
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



