Video: Creative Freeride with Olivier Cuvet in 'Voilà'

Voilà,
/vwʌˈlɑː/
exclamation; there it is; there you are.
Voilà Olivier’s vision of freeriding. By that, he means real freeriding, not just doing tricks with downhill bikes on existing lines. But going out there, building his own line. Guinea pigging it. Mastering it to feel confident enough to send trick on it. Eating shit, being scared. Landing the tricks he envisioned, and showcasing his builds and terrain to the world. « This project as been in the pipe for quite some times. After a couple of big disappointments and set backs, we manage to get back to it and stick to the plan. It’s now both rewarding and relieving to finally release this edit that was in my mind for a few years. » OC« There is absolutely no proper MTB tracks where I live, so I build everything on my own and opened the line to whoever wants to come and have a sesh. Terrain is good but yet far from ideal digging wise, so I had to be creative with features. Every single one took a crazy amount of time to build, but I also want to showcase that with discipline, you can make it happen »