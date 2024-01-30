Video: Creative Freeride with Olivier Cuvet in 'Voilà'

Jan 30, 2024
by Olivier Cuvet  

Voilà,
/vwʌˈlɑː/
exclamation; there it is; there you are.

Voilà Olivier’s vision of freeriding. By that, he means real freeriding, not just doing tricks with downhill bikes on existing lines. But going out there, building his own line. Guinea pigging it. Mastering it to feel confident enough to send trick on it. Eating shit, being scared. Landing the tricks he envisioned, and showcasing his builds and terrain to the world.

« This project as been in the pipe for quite some times. After a couple of big disappointments and set backs, we manage to get back to it and stick to the plan. It’s now both rewarding and relieving to finally release this edit that was in my mind for a few years. » OC

Photos by Leo Grosgurin
This 360 drop was one of the big project of the edit

Photos by Leo Grosgurin
Every shooting day was out of the comfort zone

Photos by Leo Grosgurin
« There is absolutely no proper MTB tracks where I live, so I build everything on my own and opened the line to whoever wants to come and have a sesh. Terrain is good but yet far from ideal digging wise, so I had to be creative with features. Every single one took a crazy amount of time to build, but I also want to showcase that with discipline, you can make it happen »

Photos by Leo Grosgurin
It feels like Olivier earned more than his turns with this one


Posted In:
Videos Olivier Cuvet


Author Info:
oliv69 avatar

Member since Nov 4, 2009
45 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Yoshimura Signs Dakotah Norton] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
192228 views
Dakotah Norton, Ronan Dunne & Ryan Pinkerton Form Mondraker Factory Racing
85732 views
Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings
44785 views
Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon
40557 views
Podcast: Rob Warner Opens Up
40338 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 10 in 2024
35590 views
Orange Bikes Resumes Trading Under Owner Ashley Ball
34559 views
Velo Digest: Who Earns the Most in Pro Road Cycling, Reconsidering Fasted Training, WorldTour Team Bikes, & More
34206 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 so rad!!!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040776
Mobile Version of Website