Video: Creative Freeride with Olivier Cuvet in 'Voilà'

This 360 drop was one of the big project of the edit

Every shooting day was out of the comfort zone

It feels like Olivier earned more than his turns with this one

Voilà,/vwʌˈlɑː/exclamation; there it is; there you are.Voilà Olivier’s vision of freeriding. By that, he means real freeriding, not just doing tricks with downhill bikes on existing lines. But going out there, building his own line. Guinea pigging it. Mastering it to feel confident enough to send trick on it. Eating shit, being scared. Landing the tricks he envisioned, and showcasing his builds and terrain to the world.