Video: Josh Lewis Shows Off his Creativity on Two Wheels in 'Wheel It Up'

Dec 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJosh Lewis (aka Lossedog) worked on this full-length part for the majority of 2021. Usually he's juggling camera and editing duties with most of the content he makes but in this one we wanted to free him up to express exactly what he can do on a bike and present his vision of what all-terrain bicycles can do.

This video part was filmed by Sam Needham and Joe Bowman of Steelcity Media. The soundtrack is entirely custom, including the vocal hype of one of Loosedog's favorite MCs, MC Kwasi. Santa Cruz Bicycles


Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Josh Lewis


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 The soundtrack makes it! Quality
  • 2 0
 big ups for the quality! nice to see terrain that most people can relate to
  • 1 2
 I don't want to diminish my respect for the imagination, riding skill, camera work and editing that goes into any given 10 seconds of this video... but 6:28 is considered a "full length video" these days?
  • 2 0
 full length part dont get it twisted
  • 1 0
 love josh lewis' riding style, the effort he puts into these videos is amazing
  • 1 0
 I dont loike it, I wan that one *points at cannondale*

