Video: Josh Lewis Shows Off his Creativity on Two Wheels in 'Wheel It Up'

Josh Lewis (aka Lossedog) worked on this full-length part for the majority of 2021. Usually he's juggling camera and editing duties with most of the content he makes but in this one we wanted to free him up to express exactly what he can do on a bike and present his vision of what all-terrain bicycles can do.



This video part was filmed by Sam Needham and Joe Bowman of Steelcity Media. The soundtrack is entirely custom, including the vocal hype of one of Loosedog's favorite MCs, MC Kwasi. — Santa Cruz Bicycles