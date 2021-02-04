Pinkbike.com
Video: Creative Riding on a Wild Handbuilt Line
Feb 4, 2021
by
@l_brudermtb
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Lucas Bruder - My own Path
by
lucasbruder
Views: 204
Faves:
3
Comments: 0
After several years of racing enduro, it was time for Lucas to return to the roots at Home.
Zoé is never far away when going out for a shape session.
Building this jump needed a lot of hard work but for sure it was worth it.
Nothing is like having fun on your own line.
This project is brought to you by OneUp Components.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
sickmansick
(7 mins ago)
Sick line. Sweet dog. Great success.
[Reply]
1
0
YETI-Koko
(31 mins ago)
Work Less, Ride More.
[Reply]
1
0
remyL06
(30 mins ago)
So cool and creative
[Reply]
