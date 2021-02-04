Video: Creative Riding on a Wild Handbuilt Line

Feb 4, 2021
by @l_brudermtb  
Lucas Bruder - My own Path

by lucasbruder
After several years of racing enduro, it was time for Lucas to return to the roots at Home.


Zoé is never far away when going out for a shape session.

Building this jump needed a lot of hard work but for sure it was worth it.

Nothing is like having fun on your own line.

This project is brought to you by OneUp Components.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sick line. Sweet dog. Great success.
  • 1 0
 Work Less, Ride More.
  • 1 0
 So cool and creative

