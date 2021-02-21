Video: Creative Riding on the New Raaw Jibb

Lockdown in Germany means it’s time to get creative! As an EWS-racer, Product Manager at bike-components and ambassador for RAAW, Christian Derkum has been involved in the Jibb project since the beginning. As soon as he got his hands on a frame Christian decided to build his Jibb with bar-spin capabilities and he now shows what he’s been up to on his local trails. Enjoy!

A warm winter means good riding.

Flat pedals to underline Christian's intentions.

The kind of soil that dreams are made of.

Jibbin With Christian Derkum

At RAAW we offer our products direct to the consumer along with working exclusively with bike-components, they’re a wicked crew! The Jibb is available through raawmtb.com and also available at at bike-components.de now.

 That kind of video makes me wanna go for a ride.

