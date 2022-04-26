Video: Creative Riding from Paul Couderc in France

Apr 26, 2022
by ilabb  

PRESS RELEASE: ilabb

We are thrilled to announce our first European member of the ilabb family, slopestyle/freeride athlete from Figeac, France - Paul Couderc. Paul brings his uncanny style and flow to an already stacked roster.

Paul’s father built him a jump in his backyard around the time he was ten years old, and there was no looking back. He’s always had a knack for creating new tricks and world firsts, and lives for the competition. Couderc is always keen on bringing his own imaginative style to the table and stated that he can’t wait for the upcoming competition season with an emphasis on the Crankworx series.

Welcome to the ilabb family, Paul!


bigquotesI met the owner, Seadon Baker, when I was down in Queenstown for Crankworx last year. We got to talking about me joining ilabb. I was so stoked to join the team for the direction the brand is headed globally, but also because ilabb’s threads fit my style perfectly.Paul Couderc


bigquotesPaul and I met late last year in New Zealand when he was down for Crankworx. He’d been on our radar for quite some time, so it was incredible that we had the opportunity to join forces.

I believe Paul has one of the most distinct styles on the scene right now, so it’s truly a match made in heaven to have him on the ilabb team.

We are so stoked to welcome Paul to the family, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.Seadon Baker, Owner & Fearless Leader



Follow Paul's Journey: Paul Couderc

Photographer: Jb Liautard

Videographer: Gaetan Clary

Location: Figeac, France

