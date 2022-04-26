Video: Creative Riding from Paul Couderc in France

Paul and I met late last year in New Zealand when he was down for Crankworx. He’d been on our radar for quite some time, so it was incredible that we had the opportunity to join forces.



I believe Paul has one of the most distinct styles on the scene right now, so it’s truly a match made in heaven to have him on the ilabb team.



We are so stoked to welcome Paul to the family, and can’t wait to see what the future holds. — Seadon Baker, Owner & Fearless Leader