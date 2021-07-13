Video: Creative Storylines & Sick Riding from the Finalists of the Åre Video Challenge 2021

Åre Video Challenge is the highlight, and grand finale, of Åre Bike Festival. Four teams go head to head in a two-wheeled battle to showcase some of Åre's sickest riding, good times and creative storylines. This year was no different with the teams delivering some proper bike stoke in four very different types of edits.2021 saw a new points system come into action where the teams collected points in four different categories: Best Presentation (short teaser), Best Theme, People's Choice and Jury's Choice. Collecting most points, winning People's Choice Award, and becoming this year's winner, was the A-Team featuring the three Anton's: Anton Thelander, Anton Ullsten and Anton Granberg.The Jury's Choice Award went to Team Rolemodel with the motivation:"This edit showcased some sick action and riding as well as great cinematography. It had a good storyline and made us all stoked on riding bikes. It showcased Åre as a riding destination with some creative riding and we've got to say, the 'one shot', riding through the gully was some next level stuff."The Best Theme Award went to Team Lightning Thunder with the motivation:"This award goes to an edit that incorporated the theme in a funny and clever way, making it very relatable to all of us bike riders. It had a good storyline from start to finish, some clever acting and had all of us in jury laughing several times."The Best presentation went to Team Swenglish as voted on by the public.Hit play and enjoy some sick action.