Video: Crossing the Rubicon on eMTBs & 4x4s with Mark Weir

Dec 27, 2019
by Justin Brantley  
Rubicon

by j-brantley
Views: 256    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Mark Weir, a veteran mountain bike racer and the godfather of enduro, has never been satisfied with the status quo. During a 20-year race career that has spanned downhill, cross-country, road and endurance racing, he became one of the first Americans to cross the pond and compete in French and Italian endurance races. He’s an eight-time winner of the Downieville (California) Downhill – a 17-mile, all-downhill singletrack racecourse with a 5,000-foot vertical drop – and he’s earned a top-10 spot in the National Off-Road Bicycle Association’s National Series on a six-inch travel bike.

Although Weir has given up racing, he hasn’t stopped thrill-seeking. One of his favorite annual trips is tackling the Rubicon Trail, a 22-mile-long route located in the Sierra Nevada that’s part road and part 4x4 trail. Situated about 80 miles east of Sacramento, the Rubicon is one of the most famous 4x4 routes in the world, and is especially challenging because it's almost nonstop rock. And back in the summer of 2018 he and his crew brought eBikes to the punishing terrain.

bigquotesAdding eBikes to it changed everything. They make us way more mobile. eBikes have opened up whole new parts of the Rubicon. We’ve gone fishing in lakes we had never been to before, and we compete in hill climb challenges on sections of the trail that would be almost impossible on a regular bike. It’s so special to be able to cover that kind of ground with efficiency and with your friends, even if they’re not that fit. eBikes have created a whole new way to adventure. Mark Weir

The accessibility eBikes create and their ease of use for riders of all levels has driven Weir to challenge people’s misconceptions about them, especially when it comes to trail access. Weir believes eBikes can be the catalyst that gets people to care about the need for bike-accessible trails and the importance of being good stewards of parks, forests and open land.

The famous sign as you roll down to the start of the Rubicon Trail.

Weir about to pass the famous sign with the crew in tow.

Thumb Stain


Jon Buckell rode his bike the whole time along with photog and film crew.

The 4-mile adventure took about 5 hours to get into the campsite.

Thumb Stain putting Big Blue to work.

Weir and Jon Buckell went for a ride above Loon Lake the first evening after getting to the campsites.



Fishing was successful! Thumb Stain made sure of that!


Thanks to Mark for bringing endless amounts of food and Camp Chef for the tools to cook, we ate like kings!


The Crew.

bigquoteseBikes bring a whole new group of people into the sport of cycling who can now become passionate about these causes. Some people don’t realize the constraints placed on mountain bikers like me when we try to ride on trails and public lands. Once you ride an eBike, you become a big fan and want more places to ride. I believe this will create power in numbers. We have to work with and educate the land managers and others who make the rules If we give them a feel for what an eBike is, then they won’t draw any wrong conclusions, and we can create more solutions instead of preventing cyclists from using trails. If we don’t give people – especially kids, who will one day be running the world – a reason to steward and respect the land, no one will care enough to save it. Mark Weir


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Mark Weir Reader Stories


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
205632 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
67360 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
51745 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
48241 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47536 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
43675 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
43548 views
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
42639 views

15 Comments

  • 8 1
 Stop wasting the planet idiots
  • 5 5
 I hope you use no electricity, don’t drive a car, never go on a plane, don’t eat, don’t order anything to be delivered..

Is there room for your high horse, in that cave you’re living in?
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: moderation exists you know
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: so does hypocrisy
  • 9 5
 Great, an even bigger penis extension for jeepers who are already way too overbuilt and overaccessorized for even light 4x4 action.
  • 2 1
 I dunno man kind of looks like fun
  • 3 0
 Damn, just when I thought e-bikes couldn't get any uglier!!
  • 2 0
 I too want an E-bike with a built-in BBQ and a storage case for fishing poles.
  • 1 0
 Yah Jon! (If you don't know, Jon's also one of the best bike mechanics I've come across. Guy consistently did stellar work at Incycle often going above and beyond.)
  • 1 0
 To bad here is the USA can’t order any of those EBikes only some are out here but not the crazy brands I see that specialize in them
  • 4 2
 “The godfather of enduro”?

Barf
  • 2 0
 Looks like a fun excursion but I'm still not a fan of ebikes.
  • 1 0
 "power in numbers" - pun intended.
  • 2 0
 yawn
  • 1 1
 Here come the melting snowflakes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015006
Mobile Version of Website