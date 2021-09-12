Video: Cruising Down Rocky Trails at Sentiers du Moulin in Quebec

Join Thoma Luettgen as he rides at les Sentiers du Moulin in Lac Beauport, Quebec.
Rider: Thoma Luettgen
Location: Sentiers du Moulin, QC
Video: Laurent Bilodeau
Supported by: Oberson
Thoma has been keeping it real on his bikes in the past years by sending big gaps and focusing on style over speed. He is mostly riding Bromont bike park, but when he goes to discover other networks, he simply tears it to shreds. Anytime he is not converting vans into camper vans, you can be sure to find him in the trails.
His current bike setup is: Devinci Spartan Carbon 2020, mulleted (27.5 in the back, 29 in the front), with a Zeb 170mm for maximum fun.
