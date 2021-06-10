Video: Cruising the Valemount Bike Park in Northern BC

Every year Everett Craig would donate a part of his earnings to the Valemount Bike Park so the community could keep their trails well maintained and further grow their network. In honour of Everett’s life, Sky Dunn-Sarvis, Kendall McLean, Akailah Yocom, Carly Yukiko Rich, & Robson Build Design collaborated to give you a taste of “The Craig”. This trail offers natural flow, fast corners, and unique rock features.
Riders: Sky Dunn-Sarvis & Kendall McLean
Photo CC:Carly Yukiko Rich
Video CC:Akailah Yocom
