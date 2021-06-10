Video: Cruising the Valemount Bike Park in Northern BC

by Akailah Yocom  
Valemount Bike Park - The Craig

by AkailahYocom
Views: 136    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Every year Everett Craig would donate a part of his earnings to the Valemount Bike Park so the community could keep their trails well maintained and further grow their network. In honour of Everett’s life, Sky Dunn-Sarvis, Kendall McLean, Akailah Yocom, Carly Yukiko Rich, & Robson Build Design collaborated to give you a taste of “The Craig”. This trail offers natural flow, fast corners, and unique rock features.

Note the rock lip road gap.

Akailah Capturing Kendall & Sky dropping into “The Craig"

Taking a quick break between shots.

On any given day mountain top views are seen from multiple angles within the Valemount Bike Park.



Riders: Sky Dunn-Sarvis & Kendall McLean
Photo CC:Carly Yukiko Rich
Video CC:Akailah Yocom

Posted In:
Videos


 #iridevalemount So cool to see Valemount featured!! I live and ride in Jasper National Park, so amazing to have a great bike park so close to home ran and maintained by motivated individuals! The trails are amazing, great atmosphere, beautiful town, put it on your " need to ride" list!!

