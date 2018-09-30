VIDEOS

Video: Cruising the Whistler Bike Park with Jackson Frew

Sep 30, 2018
by Matt Staggs  
Jackson Frew: Another Whistler Edit?

by MattStaggs
Views: 411    Faves: 5    Comments: 1


Just another one of those Whistler edits right. This time was with Jackson Frew on a gloomy June day up in the Garbo zone the day before I headed home to Australia, and Jackson to Italy for the World Cup.










Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
88521 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
57931 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
55343 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
53457 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
52793 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
48833 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
44841 views
Bike Check: The Privateer is Going to Finale on a New Bike
39496 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Super sick. No crazy stunts, just chill music and rad riding.
  • + 1
 Absolutely fantastic stuff here.......keep it up!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032679
Mobile Version of Website