Video: Crushing An After Work Rip in Victoria, BC

Trevor Attridge is a Norco Ambassador and multi-discipline shredder based in Victoria, BC. He’s the kind of guy that puts in a full day at his 9-to-5, then crushes laps until sunset on the gnarliest trails in the area, day in and day out. We managed to catch up with him and see what his favourite evening loop looks like. It’s hard to argue with, a solo ride finishing with a lake dip is the perfect way to decompress.Video: Max McCullochMusic: Current Swell – How Many TimesBike: Norco Sight A1