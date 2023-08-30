Video: Keeping Up With the Kids in 'Cub Scoutin' About'

Aug 30, 2023
by Nukeproof  

Words: Nukeproof

Kids these days. It seems more often than not we're finding kids that are absolute rippers. It doesn't matter whether you're at your local trails, the bike park, or the pumptrack, kids are progressing at a crazy level. We took three Park City groms and followed them around on one sunny (then stormy) afternoon to see what their mini shred sessions were like aboard their Cub Scouts. They wasted no time in putting on a show.

Take Wolf, for instance. He's rocking the Cub Scout 20. He's the smallest dude of the bunch and hit the most intimidating features with pure and total confidence.

photo
Wolf was hitting the dirt jumps, slope features, and even throwing some nice little whips.

photo
photo
Wolf and Siena making it look easy.

The kids braved a hot day, smashed back some pizza, and endured a nasty thunderstorm with wild, crazy joy that only kids seem to be able to possess. We could learn a thing or five from them. They were rewarded with perfect golden hour light.

Cub Scout
Clark cruising through the apex.

Cub Scout 20 Race
Cub Scout 24 Sport
Cub Scout 26 Race

photo

The Cub Scout is available in 20, 24, and 26" wheels. Head to your local Nukeproof retailer or check out Nukeproof.com for more info.

