Video: Cube Actionteam at EWS Madeira 2019

May 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
CUBE Actionteam EWS #3 Madeira

by cubebikesofficial
Check out all the behind-the-scenes action from the Cube Actionteam at the third round of the EWS in Madeira. With Greg Callaghan out with an injury, they would be one man down going into the weekend of racing.

