Video: CUBE announces Trail Motion Series

PRESS RELEASE: Cube Bikes

TM stands for nothing less than no-holds-barred riding fun and maximum performance on the trails. That‘s why the spec of our TM range includes everything you could ever need to stay in control when things get bumpy. High-performance suspension and brakes are combined with durable wheels for added safety. The modified cockpit, dropper seatpost and high-tech 1x transmission reveal the true colours of these models as great all-rounders whatever terrain you choose to ride. All topped off with our stiff high-end frames for stability and longevity that‘s hard to beat.Further information: