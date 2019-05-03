PRESS RELEASES

Video: CUBE announces Trail Motion Series

May 5, 2019
by cubebikesofficial  

PRESS RELEASE: Cube Bikes

TM stands for nothing less than no-holds-barred riding fun and maximum performance on the trails. That‘s why the spec of our TM range includes everything you could ever need to stay in control when things get bumpy. High-performance suspension and brakes are combined with durable wheels for added safety. The modified cockpit, dropper seatpost and high-tech 1x transmission reveal the true colours of these models as great all-rounders whatever terrain you choose to ride. All topped off with our stiff high-end frames for stability and longevity that‘s hard to beat.


Further information:
https://www.cube.eu/en/tm/

Must Read This Week
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
78354 views
First Look: Ibis' Longest, Slackest, and Burliest Ripley
75175 views
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
74698 views
8 Gorgeous Bikes from the 2019 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
63392 views
The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike [Updated]
61819 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
51905 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
41094 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
41016 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021392
Mobile Version of Website