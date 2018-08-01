Video: Cube's New Stereo 140 TM 27.5

If you're not from Europe, there's a good chance that you've never seen a Cube in person. So while it's probably a stretch to call the Stereo 140 TM 27.5 exotic, it's certainly a somewhat uncommon sight outside of The Continent. It sure is a looker, though, with a simple but futuristic kinda thing going for it that makes a lot of other bikes appear overdone and over-complicated.



The 140mm-travel, 27.5'' wheeled (that's where the not-so-catchy name comes from) Stereo is assembled around an all-new frame with equally new geometry, and it's intended to be used as an all-mountain rig or for some enduro-ing. Or even just as a mountain bike if you're really crazy.



Stereo 140 TM 27.5



Intended use: all-mountain

Travel: 140mm

Fork travel: 150mm

Wheel size: 27.5''

Frame construction: carbon fiber, aluminum

Head angle: 66.5-degrees

Reach: 458mm (large)

Sizes: 16'', 18'', 20'', 22''

Weight: 29lb 1oz

More info:

Cube's Stereo range consists of about a zillion different bikes (not actually, but it is a lot) that start at 120mm of travel, go to 140, 150, and 160mm, and include 27.5'' wheels, plus-sized wheels and tires, and 29'' hoops as well. So you can have it pretty much any which way that you want it, but the Stereo 140 sits in the middle of that lineup.The Stereo 140 frame is all-new, and Cube's industrial designers have done a bang-up job of making this thing look good. Cube's older bikes were, um, let's call them less than good-looking, but they've turned that around, and the fresh Stereo is pretty agreeable, especially in this flat grey color with a few neon orange touches.More importantly, Cube has also updated the bike's geometry to include a longer, but still conservative reach (458mm on the large), a shorter rear end, internal routing, and a revised rear suspension layout. And there's a 150mm-travel fork up front to boot.So, what do you make of the new Stereo 140 TM 27.5? Do the Germans have a winner on their hands or has Cube missed something?