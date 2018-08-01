VIDEOS

Video: Cube's New Stereo 140 TM 27.5

Aug 1, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Cube Stereo 140
CUBE STEREO
140 TM 27.5








If you're not from Europe, there's a good chance that you've never seen a Cube in person. So while it's probably a stretch to call the Stereo 140 TM 27.5 exotic, it's certainly a somewhat uncommon sight outside of The Continent. It sure is a looker, though, with a simple but futuristic kinda thing going for it that makes a lot of other bikes appear overdone and over-complicated.

The 140mm-travel, 27.5'' wheeled (that's where the not-so-catchy name comes from) Stereo is assembled around an all-new frame with equally new geometry, and it's intended to be used as an all-mountain rig or for some enduro-ing. Or even just as a mountain bike if you're really crazy.

Stereo 140 TM 27.5

Intended use: all-mountain
Travel: 140mm
Fork travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 27.5''
Frame construction: carbon fiber, aluminum
Head angle: 66.5-degrees
Reach: 458mm (large)
Sizes: 16'', 18'', 20'', 22''
Weight: 29lb 1oz
More info: www.cube.eu


Cube Stereo 140
Cube Stereo 140

Cube Stereo 140
Cube Stereo 140


Cube's Stereo range consists of about a zillion different bikes (not actually, but it is a lot) that start at 120mm of travel, go to 140, 150, and 160mm, and include 27.5'' wheels, plus-sized wheels and tires, and 29'' hoops as well. So you can have it pretty much any which way that you want it, but the Stereo 140 sits in the middle of that lineup.

The Stereo 140 frame is all-new, and Cube's industrial designers have done a bang-up job of making this thing look good. Cube's older bikes were, um, let's call them less than good-looking, but they've turned that around, and the fresh Stereo is pretty agreeable, especially in this flat grey color with a few neon orange touches.


Cube Stereo 140


More importantly, Cube has also updated the bike's geometry to include a longer, but still conservative reach (458mm on the large), a shorter rear end, internal routing, and a revised rear suspension layout. And there's a 150mm-travel fork up front to boot.

So, what do you make of the new Stereo 140 TM 27.5? Do the Germans have a winner on their hands or has Cube missed something?

12 Comments

  • + 2
 I've looked at Cube's offerings for ages now, wondering if it'd be worth ordering one from CRC, or stick to something else, and this has me looking again.
Love the matte colorway, love the good, solid component spec...

Crazy, it may just be a good mountain bike to ride in the *gasp* mountains for FUN.
  • + 2
 Uhmm, "new geometry"? Looks like 4 year old geo to me...do something daring, come on!

But sure, it looks nice.
  • + 1
 looks very similar to some of Canyons offerings (Strive, and preivous years Spectral)
  • + 2
 i see it comes with the 8million tooth gear ring in the back.
  • + 1
 Looks like a...... Ghost
  • + 1
 Hail the Bundeswehr edition.
  • + 1
 That is a seriously stealthy pivot at the rear axle. Cool.
  • + 1
 Got a 2014 cube fritzz. It's awesome.
  • + 1
 no you were right from the beginning. it is a boring look bike.
  • + 0
 Looks like a trance
  • + 0
 Yawn
  • + 1
 Nighty night

