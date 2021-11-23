Growing up on this farm has made my life what it is today, and I am not even a farmer! Being able to ride bikes around the farm my whole life has led me all around the world to do just that. While most of that is for motorcycles, it all started on bicycles. After losing my Grandpa Harold in 2017 and Grandma Joy this year, I felt like it was time for a tour of the farm, by bike of course. While my Dad, brothers and I have done most of the trail, track, and trials area building, it was all thanks to my Grandparents who provided and let us turn their land into a playground for bikes. I am so thankful for that, and this video will always be a great reminder of how lucky I am to live here.Huge thanks to my wife Hannah for doing so much filming for this! She put in a lot of time behind the camera and had plenty of patience for some of those tricky moves that took more than a few tries...“Joy Acres” was established in 1949.Bikes and crops blend well around here.Quick 180 in a riding area next to a barn that has a riding area inside.The fuel that makes the field work possible is held in giant barrels that happen to be fun to ride on.This was a storage shed but my Dad thought it would be of better use as an indoor riding area.Left: Is it possible to have good style in the air with a seat that high on drop bars? It is so hard to get it sideways!Right: I spent a very long time trying to figure this one out, so I had to use a few angles in the edit and make sure it wasn’t missed. It was hard. And weird.My Grandpa dug this pond and it has been the go to spot for family gatherings for many years. We have had a drought this year so it is not as good looking as normal, but that made for more room on the beach! Turns out, gravel bikes are pretty fun in the sand once you get some ruts burned in.Bike check:Ibis Hakka MX with GRX BuildSize: 58cmPNW Components 520mm Coast Handlebars, 60mm stem, and 100mm Loam Dropper PostWeight: Pretty lightTire Pressure: A little low most of the timeThanks for watching! Also, thanks to Ibis for providing the bike, PNW components for the parts to make it a little easier to ride, and POC Sports for the protection.Videography and Photography: Hannah and Pat SmageEdit: Pat Smage